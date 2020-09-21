Caesar Ford Park to host free concert, drive-in movie and fireworks display this weekend

The Van-Dells will perform a free (and socially distanced) oldies concert at Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Road in Xenia, on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. The band is known for music from the 1950s and 1960s.

The park will transform into an old-fashioned drive-in movie theater and show the movie “Grease” at 8 p.m. Tune in using an FM radio.