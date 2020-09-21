X

Caesar Ford Park to host free concert, drive-in movie and fireworks display this weekend

Kids watch from the playground as Rozzi's Famous Fireworks fill the sky at Harbin Park in Fairfield. Rozzi's fireworks will be part of an event Sept. 26, 2020, at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia. GREG LYNCH/FILE
By Staff report

Fireworks will cap off the 2020 Caesar Ford Ranger Classic — a day of festivities that includes a car show, live music, and a drive-in movie.

The Van-Dells will perform a free (and socially distanced) oldies concert at Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Road in Xenia, on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. The band is known for music from the 1950s and 1960s.

The park will transform into an old-fashioned drive-in movie theater and show the movie “Grease” at 8 p.m. Tune in using an FM radio.

At the conclusion of the movie, a fireworks show by Rozzi Fireworks will light up the sky.

A variety of food trucks will be on site during the event.

Earlier in the day a classic car show for entrants and one guest will take place. The event is free but pre-registration is required. The car show is not open to the public for viewing.

More information can be found on the Greene County Parks & Trails website. For more information, call 937-562-6440.

