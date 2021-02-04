CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: Troy Main Street seeks entries for aviation-themed Sculptures on the Square exhibit

This year, Troy Main Street is seeking submissions from sculptors throughout the country who have crafted works of art that highlight the newest theme: “Taking Flight.” Though the theme is an ode to the area’s accomplishments regarding aviation, the Troy Main Street staff is open to accepting more unique interpretations of the idea.

“It doesn’t have to be an airplane — it can be an artist’s rendition of an idea taking flight or their interpretation of an idea taking flight,” said Andrea Keller, executive director of Troy Main Street. “Instead of all the sculptures being from the same artist or super life-like, we wanted to challenge ourselves as a community to be a bit more abstract.”