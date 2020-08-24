Call for submissions: Your rare antiques could appear on an episode of ‘American Pickers'

Explore Downtown Wright Brothers sculpture moved from RiverScape area

“American Pickers,” a television show dedicated to Americana artifacts and antiques on the History Channel, is looking to showcase the rarest vintage items that can be found in Ohio and throughout the rest of the country on its 22nd season. To accomplish this, they are calling upon the interesting characters with interesting items throughout the state of Ohio to submit a description of their collections for a chance to appear on the show. Co-hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz plan on paying a visit to Ohio in October.

The cast of “American Pickers” will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state. Though they plan to visit Ohio in October, they may opt to reschedule filming dates as new developments are announced concerning the coronavirus pandemic in the state.