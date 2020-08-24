X

Call for submissions: Your rare antiques could appear on an episode of ‘American Pickers'

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fitz of the hit TV series “American Pickers” on History will be seeking out unique and rare collectibles throughout the Buckeye State this summer. (CONTRIBUTED)
Mike Wolfe and Frank Fitz of the hit TV series “American Pickers” on History will be seeking out unique and rare collectibles throughout the Buckeye State this summer. (CONTRIBUTED)

What to Do | 34 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor
The television show is looking to showcase unique Americana collections throughout the state of Ohio

Do you have a large collection of antiques or vintage Americana items just collecting dust in a corner of your home, garage or attic? If so, you (and your antiques) might have a chance to appear on a popular television show.

ExploreDowntown Wright Brothers sculpture moved from RiverScape area

“American Pickers,” a television show dedicated to Americana artifacts and antiques on the History Channel, is looking to showcase the rarest vintage items that can be found in Ohio and throughout the rest of the country on its 22nd season. To accomplish this, they are calling upon the interesting characters with interesting items throughout the state of Ohio to submit a description of their collections for a chance to appear on the show. Co-hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz plan on paying a visit to Ohio in October.

The cast of “American Pickers” will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state. Though they plan to visit Ohio in October, they may opt to reschedule filming dates as new developments are announced concerning the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

ExploreDeWine: Performance theaters will be allowed to reopen soon

The television show is only seeking submissions of private collections, which means that it will not be accepting submissions from stores, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.

After looking through an antiques collection, show hosts Wolfe and Fritz may decide to sell in their antique shops or, in some cases, put in their personal collections.

To apply for a chance for your antique items to appear on the television show, call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or send the show an email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Be sure to include your name, city and state, contact information and a brief description of your collection.

ExploreSpringfield movie theater reopens: ‘It’s a sign of hope'

For more information about “American Pickers,” pay a visit to their Facebook page.

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.