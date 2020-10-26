Calling all Muggles! Harry Potter-themed trick-or-treat event happening this weekend

- Mantia’s Italia

- Project Believe

- Fox & Feather

- VFW

- Grounds for Pleasure Coffee Shop

- The Hotel Gallery

- Patriot Antiques

- Topsy Turvy Toys

- Bodega Wine and Specialty Market

- Tipp City Public Library

- Tipp Monroe Community Services

- Zack Jacobs State Farm

- Tipp Cycle

- Sugden Furniture

- Midwest Memories

- Downtown Tipp City Partnership

- Monroe Federal Savings and Loan

- Broadway Hair Studio

- Always in Bloom Flowers

- Masonic Temple

- Living Simply Soap

- Sweet Adaline’s Bakery

Guests will pick up their treat bags and raffle cards at Tipp Monroe Community Services, located at 3 E. Main Street.

Social distancing and the use of protective face masks will be required at the event. The event is free.

WANT TO GO?

What: Harry Potter Trick or Treat with Downtown Tipp City Merchants

Where: At multiple businesses throughout downtown Tipp City

When: Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More info: Facebook