Carillon Brewing Company reopens with a new ‘brewing experience’

Carillon Brewing Company reopened last week with a new “more casual brewing experience” and new hours, Dayton History officials said.
Visitors will see changes to the brewery model, returning to a focus on the origins of beer-making and historical demonstrations, said Brady Kress, president and CEO of Dayton History.
Credit: Jim Witmer
A new ordering system is in place. Patrons can order flights of beer, cocktails or food from a streamlined menu of favorites at the bar.
They will also be able to pick their own seats inside the brewery or in the outdoor biergarten framed by sycamore trees.
The brewery-restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Carillon Brewing Company, located at 1000 Carillon Park in Dayton, is a living-history exhibit. It is the only one of its kind in North America, combining a production brewery and restaurant and owned by a museum.
Here’s a look at the new brewery food menu.
- German Soft Pretzel Braid ($5.95): Served with house bier cheese sauce and mustard
- Sauerkraut Balls ($7.95): Braised sauerkraut and sausage, breaded & fried, served with horseradish sauce
- Bier Cheese Fries ($6.95): Potato wedges topped with house bier cheese, bacon crumbles and chives
- Wurst Platter ($12.95): Choice of two wursts, topped with sauerkraut and served with potato wedges
- Wurst on a Bun ($8.95): Choice of wurst on a bun served Mikesell’s potato chips
- Carillon Burger ($13.95): 8-ounce fresh Angus chuck served with bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, pickles, topped with bier cheese and onion straws, served with Mikesell’s potato chips
- Brew House Burger ($11.95): Fresh ground Angus chuck, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, served on brioche bun with Mikesell’s potato chips
- Reuben ($10.95): Corned beef, Swiss, marble rye, braised sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, served with Mikesell’s potato chips
- Kids Burger ($6.95): Fresh ground Angus chuck, American cheese and pickles, served on a brioche bun with Mikesell’s potato chips
WANT TO GO?
What: Carillon Brewing Co.
Where: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
Hours: Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
More info: carillonbrewingco.org