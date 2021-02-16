Carroll High School to host carryout version of popular fish fry event

While many fish-fry events have been canceled across the Miami Valley, one fish-fry favorite is rising to the challenge.
Carroll High School will be hosting its 6th annual Carroll St. Pat’s Fest on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13. The event will consist of a two-day fish-fry carryout event, an online silent auction and live-streamed entertainment. The fish-fry carryout will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on both days, with a traditional menu of fried Icelandic cod, French fries and coleslaw on Friday, and an Irish dinner carryout consisting of corned beef, Irish stew and soda bread on Saturday.
Each dinner costs $10. Carryout dinners can be purchased by visiting the Carroll High School’s website.
Credit: Amelia Robinson
Those who need assistance with their carryout items or have ordered more than five meals can opt for curbside pickup near the flagpole in front of the high school by designating this option on their presale registration form, organizers said.
Bidding for baskets, raffles, soft pretzels, t-shirts and other items will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 12, with the online auction taking place each day of the event. The online auction and live entertainment can be viewed via live stream on the high school’s website.
Jameson’s Folly will be performing via live stream from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, and Irish dancers and other acts will be performing via live stream from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets for the 50/50 Pot of Gold Raffle can be purchased on the high school’s website.
The live drawing will be held on Saturday, March 13 at 8 p.m. via the website’s live stream.
While attending the event, guests are asked to wear face masks and to maintain a proper social distance from one another.
WANT TO GO?
Where: Carroll High School fish fry, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton
When: Special dinners can be picked up on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13 from 6-8 p.m.
More info: www.carrollhs.org/stpatsfest