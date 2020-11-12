Cedarville nursing alum is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic wherever the need arises

Recently, Hartley reported to Cedarville that the situation at her U.S. Virgin Islands hospital was improving, and that the hospital is no longer overwhelmed.

“The big thing is that cruise ships haven’t come back yet, so that’s what everyone is bracing for," Hartley said. "The hospital is short-staffed in general, so even though COVID hospitalizations have slowed down a bit, they still need lots of nursing help.”

Hartley has been living with five other nurses in the USVI, all of whom also served in New York City.

“There’s been discussion about the mental-health effects of battling COVID on health-care workers,” Hartley said. “It’s been good to hear their stories and realize how this has changed us and changed our personalities. I’m thankful to the Lord for the opportunity to love these other nurses and help them process what the year brought.”

Hartley’s current contract has her in the USVI until Thanksgiving, according to a Cedarville University report on her experiences. She plans to head back home to Virginia for the holidays to catch up with family and friends and to be with her husband, Taylor, who was able to visit her in the USVI.

But she’s not done.

"In January, Taylor and I will be off again, most likely to another COVID ICU crisis spot,” Hartley said. “Wherever the Lord leads.”