Celebrate a centuries-old Christmas market tradition this weekend

The Christkindlmarkt is an annual German Bazaar hosted by the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club in downtown Dayton. This year’s bazaar is a two-day event held at the Liederkranz building, 1400 E. Fifth St., on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The Christkindlmarkt is an annual German Bazaar hosted by the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club in downtown Dayton. This year’s bazaar is a two-day event held at the Liederkranz building, 1400 E. Fifth St., on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
Updated 41 minutes ago

Enjoy German food, holiday shopping and more at Christkindlmarkt at Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, 1400 East Fifth Street in Dayton.

Offering a taste of the tradition that originated in medieval Nürnberg, Germany, the market will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 from noon to 3 p.m.

Quality vendors will offer hand-crafted ornaments, beer steins, amber jewelry from the Baltic, German collectibles, antiques, stained glass, unique jewelry, note cards and gifts, paper cutouts and more. The annual Christmas Basket Raffle features many unique seasonal and German items.

The Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club’s kitchen will sell classic German items like bratwurst, Mettwurst, cabbage rolls, homemade goulash, lentil soup, German cookies and other desserts and specialty coffee drinks. Specialty beer and wine will also be available through the club’s Biergarten.

The club will also host the festive Holiday on the Hill outdoor tour on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. During the tour, guests can see the captivating holiday lights displays throughout the St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood in Dayton. More information about the Holiday on the Hill event can be found by visiting St. Anne’s Hill Historic District’s Facebook page.

HOW TO GO

What: Christkindlmarkt

Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, 1400 E. 5th St., Dayton

When: Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 from noon to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: Facebook

