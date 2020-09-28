Celebrate Oktoberfest and German-American Day at socially distanced event this weekend

This weekend, the Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club will be celebrating all things German, just in time for Oktoberfest season and German-American Day.
A little over a month ago, the German Club celebrated a monumental success with their socially distanced version of the popular Germanfest Picnic.
On Saturday, Oct. 3 from 3-10 p.m., guests are invited to dust off their dirndls and lederhosen and head to a socially distanced celebration at the club, located in St. Anne’s Hill Historic District.
The event will feature authentic German food, music and beverages. Guests who do not feel comfortable staying for the entire celebration can pre-order their food on the club’s website or walk in to place an order and get it to go. While pre-ordering, customers can also schedule a pickup time for curbside pickup. Those who wish to stay for the festivities can enjoy their food in the socially distanced tent on site.
As far as the food goes, guests can look forward to munching on a number of German favorites, from sauerkraut to cherry streusel cake, as well as German beer.
Admission to the event is $5 for non-club members and free for German Club members with a card, military and students with an ID. There will be free parking for the event across the street at Stivers High School.
Unless you are consuming food or beverages, masks are required while attending the event.
WANT TO GO?
What: Oktoberfest with German American Day Celebration
Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, 1400 E. 5th St., Dayton
When: Saturday, Oct. 3 from 3-10 p.m.
Cost: Free for German Club members with a card, military and students with an ID. $5 for everyone else attending.