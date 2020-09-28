X

Celebrate Oktoberfest and German-American Day at socially distanced event this weekend

Prost! The 37th Annual Germanfest Picnic Lite was held at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District from Friday, August 14th through Sunday, August 16, 2020. Even though the full festival couldn't be held at RiverScape MetroPark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, German food and beer were enjoyed by guests in two tents with socially distanced tables. The festival's signature food, beer and merchandise were available via a new online ordering option with the choice of carryout or curbside pickup which received an overwhelming response from the community. Did we spot you at the Kranz? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Prost! The 37th Annual Germanfest Picnic Lite was held at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District from Friday, August 14th through Sunday, August 16, 2020. Even though the full festival couldn't be held at RiverScape MetroPark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, German food and beer were enjoyed by guests in two tents with socially distanced tables. The festival's signature food, beer and merchandise were available via a new online ordering option with the choice of carryout or curbside pickup which received an overwhelming response from the community. Did we spot you at the Kranz? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Do | 52 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

This weekend, the Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club will be celebrating all things German, just in time for Oktoberfest season and German-American Day.

A little over a month ago, the German Club celebrated a monumental success with their socially distanced version of the popular Germanfest Picnic.

On Saturday, Oct. 3 from 3-10 p.m., guests are invited to dust off their dirndls and lederhosen and head to a socially distanced celebration at the club, located in St. Anne’s Hill Historic District.

ExploreDespite the pandemic, two beloved festivals report a fantastic weekend

The event will feature authentic German food, music and beverages. Guests who do not feel comfortable staying for the entire celebration can pre-order their food on the club’s website or walk in to place an order and get it to go. While pre-ordering, customers can also schedule a pickup time for curbside pickup. Those who wish to stay for the festivities can enjoy their food in the socially distanced tent on site.

PHOTOS: Prost! Did we spot you at Germanfest Picnic Lite?

As far as the food goes, guests can look forward to munching on a number of German favorites, from sauerkraut to cherry streusel cake, as well as German beer.

Admission to the event is $5 for non-club members and free for German Club members with a card, military and students with an ID. There will be free parking for the event across the street at Stivers High School.

ExploreUnder the harvest moon: Downtown Tipp City to host fall-themed beer crawl

Unless you are consuming food or beverages, masks are required while attending the event.

WANT TO GO?

What: Oktoberfest with German American Day Celebration

Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, 1400 E. 5th St., Dayton

When: Saturday, Oct. 3 from 3-10 p.m.

Cost: Free for German Club members with a card, military and students with an ID. $5 for everyone else attending.

More info: Website | Facebook

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.