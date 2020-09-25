Chipotle brings back cult favorite this week

When customers got their first taste of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s “limited time offer” Carne Asada in late 2019, they made the premium steak option the restaurant chain’s fastest-selling new protein launch in history, nearly four times as popular as Chipotle’s previous limited-time protein offering, according to company officials.
And now, it’s back — for another limited run, of course.
Starting Monday, Sept. 28, Carne Asada will be fully available in all Chipotle restaurants for dine-in, takeout and delivery. But customers don’t have to wait: today and this weekend, through Sept. 27, customers can order Carne Asada as a digital-only menu item via either the Chipotle app or online via the restaurant chain’s web site, Chipotle.com.
A check of a Dayton-area Chipotle’s online ordering system this morning, Friday Sept. 25, shows the Carne Asada option is indeed available locally. It also is the most expensive protein option. At $9.15 at one local Chopotle’s web site, it is $1 more expensive than the chain’s two other beef options, Steak and Barbacoa, and $2 more than Chicken.
Chipotle said in a release that its Carne Asada “is grilled fresh in small batches, seasoned with a blend of signature spices, hand-cut into tender slices, and is finished with fresh-squeezed lime and hand-chopped cilantro.”
According to Nation’s Restaurant News, which covers the restaurant industry, high demand led to supply challenges when Carne Asada made its debut last year. More than 10 million fans tried the limited-run protein when it was first available, and the chain estimates that nearly half of those customers were first-time guests at Chipotle.
For more information on Carne Asada, visit chipotle.com/carneasada.