Christmas at the Junction now features Breakfast with Santa

“Breakfast with Santa” is a private, ticketed event, and admission tickets are only available online in advance. The event includes breakfast, photos with Santa, holiday crafts and other activities.

Once guests purchase tickets online, they will be directed to choose items from the menu with eggs, pancakes, or oatmeal as the entrée. Then, guests can add sides like bacon, or sausage, or fruit and a drink. (Guests much purchase a child and an adult ticket together.)

“Breakfast with Santa” activities will include a craft table where kids can sit down and make an ornament, or write a letter to Santa, and place it in the mailbox. Santa will also be walking around and greeting families. Around 9 a.m., Santa will go to his study, and kids and their families will meet with Santa in his study, and have a photo taken with him. Each child/family will receive a complimentary photo with Santa.

“We have a great Santa experience as part of our regular attraction, during Christmas at the Junction, and Santa is obviously an incredibly popular figure, so we had talked about doing something additional during the holidays to give guests a unique opportunity,” Balfour said.

“Meals with characters are always popular, and we wanted to try it,” he said.

“There’s been a quick response from people saying they want to attend, and we were happily surprised,” Balfour said.

Visitors entering EnterTRAINment Junction will encounter a holiday themed Main Street area, a 1930s cityscape trimmed in seasonal lights and decorations. Main Street has a sidewalk café, a gift shop, several party rooms, and Junction Hobbies & Toys.

After Breakfast with Santa, guests can visit Christmas at the Junction, where guests will take a Journey to the North Pole, a themed walk-through attraction where visitors are transported to a winter wonderland on the way to the North Pole and a visit with Santa. (Guests should purchase a separate ticket for Christmas at the Junction.)

The walk-through features a post office, a sleigh house, a reindeer barn with Rudolph and an elves’ workshop where Santa’s helpers are busy making toys. Visitors can meet Ms. Claus in her old-fashioned kitchen, and then go down the hall into Santa’s study to visit with Santa. (Santa will go on vacation after Christmas, beginning Dec. 26.)

Visitors can also enjoy free holiday train displays inside EnterTRAINment Junction’s expansive Expo Center. Visitors will find several decorated, holiday train layouts, including a Lionel Polar Express train display and an HO-scale holiday train display featuring the ever-popular Dept. 56 buildings and villages, plus, a third G-scale holiday train display built on a 10-foot-high snowy mountain.

In addition, all of the other EnterTRAINment Junction attractions are open as part of the holiday experience, including the popular, hand-built 1,000 sq. ft. replica of the historic Coney Island Amusement Park, the weird-and-wacky A-Maze-N FunHouse, one of the world’s largest and most complete marble displays and Thomas the Tank Engine memorabilia, a giant kids’ interactive play area and the American Railroading Museum.

Christmas at the Junction will run through Jan. 1.

How to go

What: Breakfast with Santa at EnterTRAINment Junction

Where: 7379 Squire Court, West Chester Twp.

Details: Select days for “Breakfast with Santa” are this Saturday and Dec. 23. Various reservation times are available, beginning at 8 a.m. Tickets for children are $25 for children and $20 for adults. For more details, and to purchase tickets, go to .gatemastertickets.com/Entertrainment/index_event_schedule.aspx?id=353. Tickets must be purchased online, in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Cost: $20-$25

More info: entertrainmentjunction.com