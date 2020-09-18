X

Cincinnati Zoo rolls out wild breakfast and zoo experience

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's Beastly Breakfast series offers breakfast with a view, followed by guided zoo experiences, then a day at the zoo. CONTRIBUTED BY THE CINCINNATI ZOO
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's Beastly Breakfast series offers breakfast with a view, followed by guided zoo experiences, then a day at the zoo. CONTRIBUTED BY THE CINCINNATI ZOO

What to Do | 3 hours ago
By Alexis Larsen

Cincinnati Zoo is rolling out a breakfast experience that is positively beastly.

The zoo’s Beastly Breakfast is a unique experience that begins with a catered breakfast with a view of the savanna. Reservations are limited to 75 people with each tour group having no more than 40 guests. Breakfast will feature scrambled eggs, potatoes O’Brien, applewood smoked bacon, bagels with cream cheese, fresh fruit salad, coffee, tea, and juice.

After breakfast, groups will be split off to head to their first animal habitat, where they will meet up with an Animal Care Team Member to hear fascinating stories of their personal experiences and fun facts about the many amazing animals that they care for.

Guests interact with a giraffe at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. CONTRIBUTED
Guests interact with a giraffe at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: MARK DUMONT

Credit: MARK DUMONT

While there, you can see your favorite animals in a relaxed setting. Your guide will then lead you to your second animal habitat to meet up with a second Animal Care Team Member so you can learn more about the animals in their care. Socially distanced seating will be available at the habitats for your comfort. Seating will be sanitized between tour groups. Breakfasts take place from 7–9 a.m.

ExploreCincinnati Zoo’s Roo Valley now open

Roo Valley is now open at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. CONTRIBUTED
Roo Valley is now open at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. CONTRIBUTED

The zoo’s new Roo Valley and Gorilla World will be featured on Sept. 23 and 30 and Hippos and Elephants will be featured on Sept. 26. Tickets are $119 per person. Tickets are non-refundable and there are no discounts for children or members. Early admission and parking are included, which guarantees your reservation for the zoo that day.

ExploreQuack, quack: Enter now for your chance to win big prizes as a part of the 17th Annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta

The schedule is tight and starts promptly at 7 a.m. Here’s a look at the schedule:

· 6:40 a.m. – Gate opens for guest arrival and check-in. Guests will receive their tour group assignment upon check-in

· 7 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. – Breakfast on Africa Deck or Hops Deck

· 7:45 a.m.– Animal Care Team Member Chat #1

· 8:15 a.m. – Session #1 ends; guests travel to second location with guide

· 8:30 a.m.– Animal Care Team Member Chat #2

· 9 a.m.– Events end; zoo opens to the public and guests are welcome to stay for the whole day.

To learn more about the events and safety protocols, visit http://cincinnatizoo.org/events.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.