Cincinnati Zoo’s Roo Valley now open

Roo Valley is now open at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. CONTRIBUTED
What to Do | Aug 18, 2020
By Staff report
Hop on over to see penguins and kangaroos in their spacious new homes

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s newest exhibit, Roo Valley, is now open — and guests are hopping for joy.

Roo Valley features the Zoo’s first-ever kangaroo walkabout and the largest outdoor little blue penguin habitat.

Kanga Klimb, an ADA-accessible adventure ropes course, will open in 2021 at the Cincinnati Zoo. CONTRIBUTED
The new area also includes Hops craft beer garden and Kanga Klimb, an adventure ropes course that will open in 2021.

“You can’t get any better than the habitat we’ve built for our little blue penguin colony, which includes huge pools inside and out and is the first to offer both beach and underwater viewing,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard in a news release.

Penguins now get to enjoy fans, misters, sprinklers, underwater jets, heat lamps, heated rocks, multiple substrates, and underwater elements. As for visitors? They can get close to the seven kangaroos and pose for selfies!

Masks are required in the area, but don’t let that ruin a good photo opp.

