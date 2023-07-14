Cincy Blues Fest in Fairfield this weekend has local and national acts

Community members are invited to join the Cincy Blues Society for the 29th annual Cincy Blues Fest, which will be at a new location this year in Fairfield’s Village Green Park.

‘We are thrilled with the line-up this year,” said Debby Manning, co-chair of the Cincy Blues Fest. “We’ve strived for the last several years to make this a more family-oriented event. We think music should be shared with the whole family.”

The annual festival at Village Green Park is Saturday and free to anyone who attends.

“We wouldn’t have modern American music if it was not for the blues,” said Thomas Thiem, president of Cincy Blues Society and co-chair of the Cincy Blues Fest.

Cincy Blues Fest will showcase award winning artists, who perform all different genres of the blues from rhythm and blues and jazz to Memphis blues and more.

“This year, we have a diverse line-up that encompasses the different styles of blues. We have traditional blues with Lil’ Jimmy Reed. He’s from Southern Louisiana, so that’s about as South as you can get. Then, we have Ben Levin. He’s an old soul in a young body. He just loves this. His mentor was Ricky Nye. Ben’s been everywhere. So, he’s had a whole career in a short amount of time,” he said.

The event will feature award-winning national and international blues artists. Plus, the family-friendly festival will also have a new Kid’s Zone this year in addition to the playground at Village Green Park.

“This is a perfect setting for families, and family gatherings in the park,” Manning said.

There will be large yard games like Connect 4 and Jenga for kids to play, along with other activities, she said.

Food and beverage vendors will be on site. Village Green Park is a designated DORA area.

The music will begin with Blues In The Schools Band (BITS) from 2:30 p.m. to 2:55 p.m. Johnny Fink, the 2021 Blues Challenge Winner in the Solo/Duo Category, will perform from 3:10-3:35 p.m. Another 2021 Blues Challenge Winner in the Band Category, Ralph and the Rhythm Hounds will take the stage from 3:50- 4:15 p.m.

Jimmy D. Rogers, this year’s Blues Challenge Winner in the Solo/Duo Category will perform at 4:30 p.m. CFG & The Family, the 2023 Blues Challenge Winner in the band category, will play at 5:10 p.m.

Blues music will continue throughout the evening with several headlining acts, including Bywater Call, who will perform from 5:50-7:10 p.m.

Ben Levin and Lil’ Jimmy Reed will perform at 7:25 p.m. Caron Nimoy “Sugaray” Rayford will headline the festival from 9-10:30 p.m.

“Sugaray is a showman. He knows how to get involved with the audience,” Thiem said.

The festival is expected to close with a traditional jam session from 10:30-11 p.m., where a number of the participating artists will join in the jam.

Last year, the event was held at Schmidlapp Event Lawn in downtown Cincinnati.

Thiem said Cincy Blues Fest is the longest running, all-volunteer music festival in the Tri-state.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up online or call (513) 739-2583.

How to go

What: Cincy Blues Fest

When: Gates open at 2 p.m. Music from 3-11 p.m. Saturday

Where: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Cost: Free admission, free parking. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

More info: cincyblues.org; no tents, umbrellas or pets are permitted. Guests may bring chairs or blankets. Note: schedule subject to change.