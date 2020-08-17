Cinemark movie theater at The Greene back in business, with another wave of theater openings coming up

Movie theaters are opening their doors little by little, with another wave happening this weekend.
The Cinemark movie theater chain, with locations at The Greene, Huber Heights, West Carrollton and Piqua, is in the middle of its staggered reopening.
The movie theater chain’s phased reopening process began with the theater at The Greene in Beavercreek, welcoming back its customers last Friday, Aug. 14. The Huber Heights and West Carrollton locations are up next with a reopening date of Friday, Aug. 21. Then, customers in Piqua can again return to that Cinemark location beginning on Friday, Aug. 28, Cinemark shared in its updated opening schedule.
Regal Cinemas, with a local location at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, will reopen on Friday Aug. 21.
Upon reopening, the chain will show current and former blockbusters. Since Cinemark theaters will not be operating at full capacity in the coming weeks, be sure to check their website for showtimes.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
To ensure the health and safety of guests, movie-goers at both chains can expect to see changes including
- Reduced seating capacity and advance ticket sales with reserved seating and empty seats between groups
- Frequently and thoroughly disinfecting “high-touch” areas
- Disinfecting seats between each showing
- Requiring all employees and customers to wear masks (except when seated in auditorium and eating)
Private watch parties
For those guests who feel a bit wary about sharing their space with others amid the pandemic, Cinemark is also offering private watch parties where groups of up to 20 people can enjoy a viewing of a Cinemark “top fan-favorite movie” in their own private auditorium. This experience costs anywhere between $99-175 and can be booked on Cinemark’s website.
Regal also offers private screenings that must be booked in advance using an online Event Request Form or calling 1-800-792-8244. Admission prices vary by location, time of day and day of week.