Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival back this weekend

A children’s area will have plenty of activities and creative opportunities for the youngsters. Eight food vendors will offer a wide variety including kettle corn, bourbon chicken, lemonade, gyros, quesadillas, cabbage rolls, all-American foods and ice cream among them. A beer garden will also be open throughout.

The event evolved out of the longtime Old Clifton Days, changing into one that leaned on arts and artisans. Chasnov said it’s a variety of things that have marked the first decade.

“We have good personnel, a friendly atmosphere, we make the vendors feel welcome, it’s entertaining and there are so many artisans and a friendly overall atmosphere. Come be a part of it,” she said.

HOW TO GO

What: Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival

Where: 100 North St., off Ohio 343, Clifton

When: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday

Admission: free

More info: (937) 342-2175 or go online to villageofclifton.com/festival-information/festival-schedule