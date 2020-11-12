Clifton Mill’s holiday lights could finally win No. 1 in the U.S., if the Miami Valley helps

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill could finally secure its spot as the No. 1 public lights display in the U.S. — with a little help from you.
Clifton Mill is once again on the list of contenders in the USA Today 10Best contest in the best public lights, holiday display category. Clifton Mill is the only nominee from Ohio.
To vote, people should visit 10best.com.
“The holidays are upon us,” states USA Today on its contest page. “10Best Local Experts and Editors have combed the nation for the 20 best, brightest and most beautiful holiday lights shows put on by neighborhoods, cities and parks, and now it’s your turn to help crown the winner of the title ‘Best Public Holiday Lights Display of 2020’.”
Clifton Mill has come close to first place twice, coming in at No. 3 in 2019 and No. 2 in 2018.
Online votes can be cast once per day until polls close on Dec. 7 at noon. The 10 winning displays will be announced on Friday, Dec. 18.
The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill will be on full display daily from Nov. 27 through Dec. 30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
Special hours for Dec. 24 and 25 are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a limited number of guests permitted on the Mill’s grounds. Though reservations are not taken, guests will likely only need to wait a short while at the ticket booth for their turn to enter, according to Clifton Mill general manager Jessica Noes.
Admission is $10 per person for everyone age four and older. Children three and under are admitted at no charge.