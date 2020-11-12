Clifton Mill’s holiday lights could finally win No. 1 in the U.S., if the Miami Valley helps

Explore Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill places 2nd in USA Today 10BEST competition

Online votes can be cast once per day until polls close on Dec. 7 at noon. The 10 winning displays will be announced on Friday, Dec. 18.

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill will be on full display daily from Nov. 27 through Dec. 30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Special hours for Dec. 24 and 25 are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a limited number of guests permitted on the Mill’s grounds. Though reservations are not taken, guests will likely only need to wait a short while at the ticket booth for their turn to enter, according to Clifton Mill general manager Jessica Noes.

Admission is $10 per person for everyone age four and older. Children three and under are admitted at no charge.