Coffee shop founder with lifelong love of cooking to debut line of kitchen essentials

True to the “vibe of St. Anne the Tart” that is giving back to the community, a portion of all proceeds from the line will go directly to The Route 7 Artisan Fellowship to help shop owners keep their lights on.

The artisan fellowship, started by a group of a few women in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, helps keep the community’s cultural and economic initiatives moving forward.

When Smith was 19 years old, she moved to a mountaintop in Perry County, Kentucky and began what she called a 20-plus-year love affair and commitment to the mountains of eastern Kentucky.

“These women are a force of good and growth for this area,” Smith said “They are scrappy and smart and refuse to let this corner of our country — laden with all the troubles that Appalachia is known for — become their story, their legacy.”

Back in Dayton, as customers navigate the many challenges associated with the pandemic, Smith said the first collection of wares gives a nod to nostalgia that local residents are tapping into during hard times.

“The Tart at Home is a way for me to share a collection of these same items that I use and love,” Smith said.

Before the birth of St. Anne the Tart in early 2019, Smith wrote and compiled a blog titled “The Art of Homemaking” for over a decade. It was a running diary of recipe experiments, home projects, textiles and a log of Smith’s collecting of one-of-a-kind items for hosting and entertaining.

“The Tart at Home is really a bringing together of over 20 years of those hobbies and career pivots and gives me a chance to curate a collection of wares, cookbooks, fabrics, furniture, and unique kitchen treasures that have become some of my most favorite things I also use in my own home,” Smith said.