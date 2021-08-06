Come on down! ‘Price is Right Live’ stage show headed to Dayton next year

When you can’t be on “The Price is Right” TV show, seeing it at the Schuster Center is the next best thing.
“The Price is Right Live” production will be in town Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. This tour stop was initially scheduled to take place in March 2020, but was inevitably canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For more than a decade, the live show has had sold-out or nearly sold-out stops.
The production includes an evening of classic games, prizes and a whole lot of price estimation. Contestants will have a chance to participate in playing classic games like Plinko, The Big Wheel, the Showcase and more to win cash prizes, vacations, appliances or even a new car.
Tickets range from $36 to $150 and can be purchased by visiting Dayton Live’s site. Those who change their mind about attending a performance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have the option to exchange their tickets for another event, receive a credit or gift certificate for your total order amount or receive a full refund as long as you contact Dayton Live no later than 24 hours prior to the performance in question.
Both ticket and non-ticket holders age 18 and older may register to be a contestant on the show. Registration begins up to three hours before the show starts and those registering are encouraged to show up early.
HOW TO GO
What: The Price is Right Live
Where: Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
When: Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 6 p.m.
Cost: Tickets range from $36 to $150
More info: daytonlive.org/events/price-is-right-live