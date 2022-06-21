CommonsFest showcases dozens of Springfield area businesses

CommonsFest will include several of the new businesses established in downtown Springfield recently including Sunflower Yoga, which will do an interactive yoga class at 5 p.m.

The event also allows vendors to get creative by offering interactive things such as cornhole and miniature golf to keep all ages interested.

Kelly said this will also be an opportunity for people to shop at some of the downtown businesses, including Mother Stewart’s and Hatch Artist Studios, which will also have special activities to add to the experience.

DORA beverages will be offered, so people can take their drinks to different locations under that banner. Local band The American Landscape will play live, 5-7 p.m.

Kelly suggested to also explore one of the city’s “best-kept secrets”, National Road Commons.

“Hopefully after CommonsFest, it won’t be anymore,” he said. “This will be a cool and fun kickoff for the weekend.”

HOW TO GO

What: CommonsFest

Where: National Road Commons Park, 21 Fisher St., Springfield

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday

Admission: Free

More info: facebook.com/GreaterSpringfieldPartnership