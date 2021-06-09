Concerts, fitness classes and more! RiverScape offers summer fun

July 8: Barry Campbell Big Band

July 22: Dayton Jazz Orchestra

Aug. 26: Hal Harris Orchestra

Sept. 9: Bob Gray Orchestra

Sept. 30: Tom Daughtry Orchestra

R&B Hot Summer Nights: Fridays from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

July 9: Natural Progression

Aug. 13: Joslyn & the Sweet Compression

Aug. 27: LYD (Live Your Dream)

Pickin’ in the Park: Fridays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Aug. 6: Joe’s Truck Stop and Barbaro

Sept. 3: Stringus Khan and Whiskey Bent Valley Boys

RiverScape MetroPark has also brought back its Music @ Lunch series, in which musicians perform at the park between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. The full lineup for the Music @ Lunch series can be found on the Five River MetroParks’ website.

A musician interacting with a child during a concert at RiverScape MetroPark. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Jessica Hansbauer Credit: Jessica Hansbauer

For those looking to switch up their workout regimen or just try something new, the RiverScape MetroPark will host its Fitness in the Park program once again. The park will offer yoga and Zumba classes on most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. through Labor Day. Participating in a Fitness in the Park class will no longer require pre-registration.

Bike rentals are also open now through Sept. 5 for those who want to remain active throughout the summer. These rentals are available by reservation throughout each weekday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up rentals are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekends. Those interested can call 937-275-7275 to make a reservation.

The RiverScape Café, offering lunch items, treats and beverages, is now open for the season Tuesdays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Fountain Snack Bar is also open and serving up light fare and an assortment of ice cream flavors on Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests enjoying ice cream at RiverScape MetroPark. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Jessica Hansbauer Credit: Jessica Hansbauer

In search of a way to entertain the kids this summer? The interactive play fountain at RiverScape MetroPark is now open through Labor Day weekend every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Five Rivers Fountain of Lights is also currently in operation but will be turned off intermittently to work on the Deeds Point Pedestrian Bridge. Due to these interruptions, the Five Rivers Fountain of Lights will remain on through Sept. 26.

For more information about RiverScape MetroPark’s roster of summer activities, pay a visit to the Five Rivers MetroParks’ website or Facebook page.