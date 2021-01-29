CONFIRMED: Yellow Springs Brewery plans to open a second tap room

Yellow Springs Brewery is seeking approval to open a second tap room in a more prominent location in a former bowling alley that the brewery purchased in 2016 for storage and distribution.
Plans call for opening a barrel room as a secondary tap room at the former Village Lanes bowling alley at 1475 Xenia Ave., in a facility the brewery now calls the South House building, Lisa Wolters, co-founder of the brewery, told this news outlet this morning, Jan. 29.
“We will still be doing our brewing at the Millworks/Walnut Street location, but the barrel-aging will take place in the Barrel Room at the South House,” Wolters said. “We will be increasing our variety of products — barrel-aging and eventually sours — and offer more space to enjoy our beer in a safely distanced manner.”
Yellow Springs Brewery has applied to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control for a license to accommodate those plans, and will release more details about the second tap room when the brewery’s owners obtain the necessary permits, Wolters said.
The brewery, which opened in April 2013, had previously expanded its operations at its brewhouse and tasting room at 305 N. Walnut St. Yellow Springs Brewery has evolved into a regional powerhouse among Dayton-area craft breweries, with its canned and bottled beers available in multiple retail markets in southwest and central Ohio.