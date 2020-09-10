Corny fall fun: These are the area corn mazes reopening for the 2020 season

Despite the cancellation of many of our favorite fall events, the fall season, with its pumpkin patches, haunted houses, corn mazes and apple cider, is far from canceled.
If you have been anxiously awaiting the fall season, we have come up with a way for the entire family to capture the essence of the falling leaves and pumpkin spice lattes. Starting as early as this week and lasting until the last weekend of October, the many corn mazes throughout the Miami Valley provide an entirely unique glimpse into the magic of the season, and should be enjoyed with a side of apple dumpling ala mode topped with cinnamon ice cream.
This is a guide to the best and brightest corn mazes in the Miami Valley.
Montgomery County
🌽Majestic Nursery and Gardens
Location: 2100 Preble County Line Road, West Alexandria
Hours: Corn maze opening on Sept. 26. Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday
The 15-acre corn maze at Majestic Nursery and Gardens is one of the tallest around, with more than three miles of walkways, an observation deck and a treasure hunt for the especially daring.
Along with the corn maze, guests can enjoy a petting zoo, children’s play area, hayrides on the weekends, children’s train rides, pumpkin patch and seasonal food.
The farm and nursery is still working to come up with a comprehensive coronavirus policy.
🌽Tom’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm
Location: 4881 Germantown Liberty Rd., Germantown
Hours: Open Sept. 11 through Nov. 1, from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday
Tom’s Corn Maze is considered to be one of the most challenging in the area, with eight acres of winding labyrinths and paths.
Admission is $10 per person. Children ages four and under get in free.
Miami County
🌽Idle-Hour Ranch
Location: 4845 Fenner Rd., Troy
Hours: Closed now and still working on determining an opening date. Normal hours of operation are Friday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Each year, the corn maze at Idle-Hour Ranch features a different theme that presents an interactive and educational challenge for all of its participants. For example, last year, the corn maze gave participants a chance to learn more about Ohio’s history through the stories of settlers and Native Americans.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Idle-Hour Ranch has been closed to the public. However, the ranch (along with its corn maze, petting zoo, camel and pony rides, gemstone mining and other activities) does hope to open in the coming weeks.
Be sure to monitor Idle-Hour Ranch’s Facebook page and website for updates regarding their reopening.
Greene County
🌽Apple Country Farm Market
Location: 2323 US-42, Spring Valley
Hours: Open Sept. 19 through Nov. 1 on Friday from 4-8 p.m., Saturday from 1-8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
This year, Apple Country Farm Market’s seven-acre corn maze will be paying tribute to frontline workers - specifically, medical personnel and police officers.
Admission to the corn maze will be $9.99 for those 13 and older, $7.99 for ages four to 12 and free for those three and under. All tickets will need to purchased online by visiting the farm’s website.
Only a certain number of tickets will be available for each time slot given upon purchase in order to maintain a safe flow of customers into the maze and market. All customers are asked to wear a mask, remain socially distanced from other groups and stay in designated areas.
A portion of all 2020 maze admission proceeds will be donated to the Greene Medical Foundation, Circle of Victory, to benefit cancer patients in Greene County.
🌽Lucas Brothers Farm
Location: 3229 Ferry Rd., Bellbrook
Hours: Sept. 25 through Nov. 1 on every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays are reservation-only.
More info: Website
Lucas Brothers Farm, located in Bellbrook, will be hosting its annual family-friendly fall festival beginning on Sept. 25, that will include a pick-your-own pumpkin patch (paid for by the pound), hayride through the woods ($8 per person), five-acre corn maze ($6 per person and children two years of age and younger get in free), straw maze (free), farm animals and more.
As an added bonus, customers can purchase a hayride, corn maze and a small pumpkin for only $13 per person. The farm is also taking reservations for private groups, birthday parties and field trips. More information regarding the pricing of these large group events can be found on the farm’s website.
🌽Young’s Jersey Dairy
Location: 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs
Hours: Now through Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday
Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Cowvin’s Corny Maze consists of three-and-a-half acres of corn with over one mile of paths. Despite its size, the corn maze is just challenging enough for the entire family to complete in under 40 minutes.
While at Young’s Jersey Dairy, customers are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing throughout the corn maze and entire facility.
Along with the corn maze, Young’s Jersey Dairy has many other ways for visitors to enjoy the spirit of the season, from its pumpkin patch to its fall-themed food and ice cream (like apple dumpling ala mode topped with cinnamon ice cream).
Customers will need to pay $7.50 per person, ages five and older, to enter the maze. Children ages four and under get in for free. This includes the wagon ride to the corn maze, which is equipped with plastic dividers to provide distance between guests. Tickets can be purchased at Cowvin’s Corny Bin or at The Marketplace in the Dairy Store.
Preble County
🌽Today’s Harvest
Location: 5859 St. Rte 320, New Paris
Hours: Sept. 11 through Oct. 31 on Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
With over eight miles of challenging pathways, Today’s Harvest 2020 Corn Maze is sure to be all the rage this fall season.
General admission to the maze is $7 per person and all guests will be required to wear face masks and maintain proper social distancing. This year, the checkpoints within the maze will also be hand off in order to decrease exposure to the virus.
Along with the corn maze, Today’s Harvest will also be offering several other family fun adventures, including seasonal goodies like pumpkins, mums, caramel apples and cider, a bean and rope maze, putt-putt golf and several giant versions of games like checkers and Connect-4.
Shelby County
🌽The VanDemark Farm
Location: 2401 S Vandemark Rd., Sidney
Hours: Sept. 18 through Nov. 1 on Fridays from 6-11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. Weekdays are reserved for group reservations only.
The VanDemark Farm’s famous Lostland Corn Maze will be debuting its 2020 maze to the public on Sept. 18.
For $10 per person, customers will have access to the Sidney farms' corn maze, unlimited mini golf, one hay ride, Bannyard Play Zone (new this year) and Bonfire (though the ziplines and Giant Swing will be closed to the public).
Warren County
🌽Schappacher Farm
Location: 3068 West, OH-73, Wilmington
Hours: Beginning Sept. 19 on every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For their fourth season of operation, Schappacher Farm will be offering multiple ways for customers to get in the fall spirit, like pick-your-own pumpkins, free hayrides, farm animals, rides on Timmy the Train ($2 per person) and a free corn maze. Fall-themed treats like dipped caramel apples, pumpkin pie and hot apple dumplings will also be available for purchase at the farm.