Corny fun: Your ultimate guide to corn mazes in the Miami Valley

The 15-acre corn maze at Majestic Nursery and Gardens is one of the tallest around, with more than three miles of walkways, an observation deck and a treasure hunt for the especially daring.

Along with the corn maze, guests can enjoy a petting zoo, children’s play area, hayrides on the weekends, children’s train rides, pumpkin patch, raw local honey and seasonal food.

🌽Tom’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm

Caption Tom's Corn Maze in Germantown boasts one of the most challenging courses, with eight acres of twisting turns. Credit: Tom's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm Credit: Tom's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm

Location: 4881 Germantown Liberty Road, Germantown

Hours: Open Sept. 10 through Oct. 30, from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday and noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Last admission to the corn maze is given one hour prior to close.

Celebrating 24 years, Tom’s Corn Maze is considered to be one of the most challenging in the area, with eight acres of winding labyrinths and paths. Guests have to find the mailboxes to help solve the puzzle to escape.

Admission is $10 per person. Children ages four and under get in free.

Other activities include a pumpkin train ride, sunflower field, farm animals, pumpkins and campfire rentals.

More info: https://tomsmaze.com | Facebook.com/tomsmazeohio/

Miami County

🌽Idle-Hour Ranch

Caption This year's theme is Sherlock Holmes at Idle-Hour Ranch near Troy. (Source: Facebook)

Location: 4845 Fenner Road, Troy

Hours: Special corn maze hours have yet to be announced

More info: www.idle-hourranch.com | www.facebook.com/idlehourranch

Each year, the corn maze at Idle-Hour Ranch features a different theme that presents an interactive and educational challenge for all of its participants.

Be sure to monitor Idle-Hour Ranch’s Facebook page and website for updates regarding the reopening of their corn maze.

Greene County

🌽Apple Country Farm Market

Caption Apple Country Farm Market in Spring Valley is home to one of the largest corn mazes in the area. This year, the theme of the farm's corn maze is "Thanks to Our Heroes." Credit: Apple Country Farm Market Credit: Apple Country Farm Market

Location: 2323 US-42, Spring Valley

Hours: Open now through Oct. 31 on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More info: applecountryfarm.com | Facebook/AppleCountryFarmMarketLtd

This year, the theme for Apple Country Farm Market’s seven-acre corn maze is “Ford Country,” and features an image of a Ford truck.

Admission to the corn maze will be $9.99 for those 13 and older, $7.99 for ages four to 12 and free for those three and under. All tickets will need to purchased online by visiting the farm’s website.

A portion of all 2020 maze admission proceeds will be donated to the Greene Medical Foundation, Circle of Victory, to benefit cancer patients in Greene County.

🌽Lucas Brothers Farm

Location: 3229 Ferry Road, Bellbrook

Hours: Sept. 24 through Oct. 31 on every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday is reservation-only.

More info: www.lucasbrosfarms.com | www.facebook.com/LucasBrosFallFest

Lucas Brothers Farm, located in Bellbrook, will be hosting its annual family-friendly fall festival beginning on Sept. 24, that will include a pick-your-own pumpkin (paid for by the pound), hayride through the woods, five-acre corn maze, free straw maze, farm animals and more.

The farm is also taking reservations for private groups, birthday parties and field trips. More information regarding the pricing of these large group events can be found on the farm’s website.

🌽Young’s Jersey Dairy

Caption Tasty treats await you at the end of Cowvin's Corny Maze.

Location: 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs

Hours: Now through Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday

More info: youngsdairy.com/cowvins-corny-maze | Facebook/YoungsDairy

Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Cowvin’s Corny Maze consists of 3.5 acres of corn with over one mile of paths. Despite its size, the corn maze is just challenging enough for the entire family to complete in under 40 minutes.

Along with the corn maze, Young’s Jersey Dairy has many other ways for visitors to enjoy the spirit of the season, from its pumpkin patch to its fall-themed food and ice cream (like apple dumpling a la mode topped with cinnamon ice cream).

The cost for the maze is $8 per person, ages 5 and older, to enter the maze. Children ages four and under get in for free. This includes the wagon ride to the corn maze. Tickets can be purchased at Cowvin’s Corny Bin or at The Marketplace in the Dairy Store.

Preble County

🌽Today’s Harvest

Location: 5859 St. Rte 320, New Paris

Hours: Now through Oct. 31 on Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

More info: todaysharvestfarm.com | Facebook/todays.harvest.9

With over eight miles of challenging pathways, Today’s Harvest 2021 Corn Maze is sure to be all the rage this fall season.

General admission to the maze is $10 per person.

Along with the corn maze, Today’s Harvest will also be offering several other family fun adventures, including seasonal goodies like pumpkins, mums, caramel apples and cider, a bean and rope maze, putt-putt golf and several giant versions of games like checkers and Connect-4.

Shelby County

🌽The VanDemark Farm

Caption An aerial shot of VanDemark Farm's Lostland Corn Maze. Credit: VanDemark Farm Credit: VanDemark Farm

Location: 2401 S Vandemark Road, Sidney

Hours: Now through Oct. 31 on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. Weekdays are reserved for group reservations only.

More info: vandemarkfarm.com | Facebook/vandemarkfarm

The VanDemark Farm’s famous Lostland Corn Maze has debuted its 2021 corn maze to the public.

For $10 per person, customers will have access to the Sidney farm’s corn maze, unlimited mini-golf, one hayride, Bannyard Play Zone (new this year) and a small petting zoo. For $15 per person, the more adventurous members of your group can try out the farm’s zipline.

Warren County

🌽Schappacher Farm

Location: 3068 West, OH-73, Wilmington

Hours: Now through Oct. 31 on every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More info: schappacherfarms.com/index.html | www.facebook.com/schappacherfarms

For their fifth season of operation, Schappacher Farm will be offering multiple ways for customers to get in the fall spirit, like pick-your-own pumpkins, free hayrides, farm animals, train rides ($2 per person) and a free corn maze. Fall-themed treats like dipped caramel apples, fudge and apple cider slushies will also be available for purchase at the farm.