County Fair opens Sunday: new food and activities, same focus on kids, animals

The weeklong Montgomery County Fair kicks off Sunday, celebrating its 171st year with new activities and new foods, but aiming for the same charm.

Festival Vice President Tim Colston explained that while a lot of things have stayed the same, the new attractions will hopefully bring more people to the fair this year.

“I think our biggest challenge is getting people to come out there, but once they get there, it’s pretty amazing,” Colston said. “For most people (it’s like), ‘I can’t believe that this is out here!’ We’ve got our track-side stuff which is similar to our years previous. We have a new rodeo contractor. We (also) have a variety of food vendors and we tried to diversify that — make sure there wasn’t too much of the same thing.”

Fair Board member John Yancik said there will be more than two dozen food vendors.

The county fair moved in 2018 to its current location at 645 Infirmary Road, just south of U.S. 35, after more than a century at the old fairgrounds, just south of downtown Dayton.

Some other events Colston says to watch for at this year’s fair are the performances from the Cincinnati Circus, the Diesel Drag Racing, petting zoos and the livestock shows with the 4H and FFA kids.

Linda Rowley, who works with Senior Care and 4-H, says that showing up and supporting the kids at livestock shows is an essential part of coming to the fair.

The kids raise, train, and tend to animals to show off at the fair during livestock shows — one of the many things that the 4-H kids participate in throughout the week.

“These kids work really hard everyday, not just during a sports season. (They) work really hard all year long on these animals,” Rowley said. “Come and support the kids. You support soccer, basketball, and all the other sports, come support these kids in the 4-H auction. 4-H gets kids to think and lets them grow … It makes (them) a better all-around person.”

The 4-H and FFA kids are also participating in “Stop the Tray” a donating competition between fairs as a farm credit program to donate to the food bank. Colston said there will be a donation trailer right inside the fair’s front gate.

Tickets for the fair are $10, and children age 6 and under get in free if accompanied by a paid adult. On Tuesday, veterans, senior citizens, and first responders get half off their tickets with a valid ID. After 4 p.m., anyone who is not 18 or older must have an adult age 25 or older accompanying them. Visitors are expected to carry proof of age during that time.

The fair is open Sunday from noon to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There is live music all seven days, and the list of the performers can be found in the Montgomery County Fair Book on their website.

Yancik emphasized the importance of making the Montgomery County fair a family event through the music and activities by providing accessibility.

Yancik says that the fair is ADA-friendly, with asphalt walkways and no steps, and said it also has a cooling station manned by Jefferson Township’s Fire Department in case people need a rest.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY FAIR

When: Sunday to July 15

Where: 645 Infirmary Road, Jefferson Twp.

Cost: $10; kids 6 and under free with a paid adult

More info: www.montcofair.com/

OTHER COUNTY FAIRS

July 17-22 — Warren

July 21-28 — Clark

July 23-29 — Butler

July 29-Aug. 5 — Preble

July 30-Aug. 5 — Greene

Aug. 11-17 — Miami

Aug. 18-26 — Darke