Craving fair food? One local fair can satisfy your fix at their carryout event this weekend

- Bowman’s Tenderloin

- Frazier Steak Tips

- Martins Lemonade

- Kiwanis Sausage

- Fiske Fries

- Cheese Curds

- Rismiller Funnel Cakes

- Rismiller Soft Pretzels

- Ullerys Ice Cream

- Aim Specialties Doughnuts

- Tornado Potato

- Duncan’s Concessions

According to organizers, customers will enter through Gate 2, order and pick up their food, and exit through Gate 1.

This news outlet has attempted to reach out to the Darke County Fair for more information about the food event and is still awaiting a response.

For more information about the event, visit the Darke County Fair’s Facebook page.

WANT TO GO?

What: The Darke County Fair carryout food event

Where: Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

When: Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook