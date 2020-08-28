Craving fair food? One local fair can satisfy your fix at their carryout event this weekend

No other cuisine quite speaks to the charm of summertime like fair food — and one local fair is serving up these greasy, sugary staples at a carryout event this weekend.
On Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., customers can enter the fairgrounds for free to access fair food vendors and order food to go.
This year, due to regulations mandated by the state of Ohio as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Darke County Fair only held the Junior Fair portion of their catalog of events this past week.
The following vendors will be appearing at this carryout event:
- Bowman’s Tenderloin
- Frazier Steak Tips
- Martins Lemonade
- Kiwanis Sausage
- Fiske Fries
- Cheese Curds
- Rismiller Funnel Cakes
- Rismiller Soft Pretzels
- Ullerys Ice Cream
- Aim Specialties Doughnuts
- Tornado Potato
- Duncan’s Concessions
According to organizers, customers will enter through Gate 2, order and pick up their food, and exit through Gate 1.
This news outlet has attempted to reach out to the Darke County Fair for more information about the food event and is still awaiting a response.
For more information about the event, visit the Darke County Fair’s Facebook page.
WANT TO GO?
What: The Darke County Fair carryout food event
Where: Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville
When: Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.