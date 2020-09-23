Creatures will be lurking in the cornfields (from a distance) at Brimstone Haunt

This hayride takes you through a once-prosperous family farm that now has curses and horrors lurking in the corn.

Scare factor: 2 skulls out of 5. Suggested age: 8+

Zombie Assault 💀💀💀

Board an armored bus with your fellow survivors and a protective assault team. The bus will barrel its way through a zombie-infested hellscape in hopes you will reach a small refugee camp and safety. This is a simulator with virtual scares. Will you survive the zombie apocalypse?

Scare factor 3 skulls out of 5. Suggested age: 10+

The Forgotten Forest 💀💀💀💀

This is no ordinary walk in the woods. You and your fellow explorers will enter the Forgotten Forest to discover the cause of the unnatural events that occur there.

Scare factor: 4 skulls out of 5. Suggested age: 13+

Psychosis 💀💀💀💀💀

Enter a dark maze where monsters lurk around every corner. It’s hard to find the way out when something is always leaping out to kill you.

Scare factor: 5 skulls out of 5. Suggested age: 13+

Brimstone Haunt will open for another season of scares, with social distancing part of the 2020 entertainment plan, according to organizers. It will open for the season on Sept. 25. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS JRD PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: JRDEE2 Credit: JRDEE2

Why Go? “Each attraction is unique and separate from the others. I also think you have a certain atmosphere in outdoor haunts that’s hard to recreate inside. We start planning in January, and then start building in March, making homegrown special effects and great costumes. We typically change scenes out every three years,” General Manager Brandon Moore said.

Best Time to Go? “I would come as early as possible and early in the season,” Moore said. “By mid-October, there are going to be waits. If you can’t make it until then, but hate waiting, then you should get a fast pass.”

COVID Restrictions? All guests will be required to wear masks whenever inside a structure or in any situation where social distancing is not possible. (Employees will always wear masks and will have temperature checks every time they go to a scene). Hand sanitizers will be placed at multiple convenient locations throughout. Queue lines will be socially distanced. There will be ground markings for this purpose as well. There will also be increased times between groups entering each attraction.

Places to Eat Nearby: “There’s a restaurant on the Ohio Renaissance grounds called the 1572 Roadhouse BBQ,” he said. “There are also restaurants in Wilmington and Waynesville, and lots of places off I-71 near our exit. We’re not as far off (the beaten path) as people think.”

How to Go

What: Brimstone Haunt

Where: 472 Brimstone Road, Wilmington

When: Sept. 25-Oct. 31, 7-11:30 p.m.

Cost: $3 cash for parking, then $8-$15 (individual attractions), $27 (combo Haunted Hayride and Forgotten Forest), and $47 (fast pass)

More Info: www.brimstonehaunt.com