‘DAYcation’ ideas to relax and recharge close to home

1. Dayton on a Dime

Dayton on a Dime offers ideas for three days of inexpensive enjoyment built around free or low-cost museums in the area and parks.

Day One: Visit the free National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and the National Aviation Hall of Fame. Enjoy lunch at the Valkyrie Cafe at the museum.

Day Two: Visit Cox Arboretum, stop for lunch near the Dayton Mall, head to Austin Landing to dine and shop and then stay for dinner.

Day Three: Visit the free Wright Cycle Company, then head to the Dayton Art Institute, have lunch at Carillon Brewing Co. or Culp’s Cafe at Carillon Historical Park, then check out the Wright Brothers National Museum while you’re there. Head to the Oregon District for dinner.

The Showroom area of the Wright Cycle Company on Williams Street. President Barack Obama proposes cutting funding to the National Park Service’s Heritage Areas by $11 million. It’s not clear how that would impact the National Aviation Heritage Area in southwest Ohio, which includes the Wright Cycle shop. JIM WITMER / STAFF Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer

2. Top Flight Fun

Plan an aviation-themed adventure with stops on Dayton’s Aviation Trail including the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, the Wright Brothers National Museum, Hawthorn Hill and Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum, Huffman Prairie. Stop by the Engineers Club of Dayton and snap a photo in front of the Wright Brothers 1905 flyer statue.

3. Outdoor Recreation

Spend the day outdoors. Grab a Link Bike and hit the bike paths. Bike, skate or walk through the nation’s largest network of paved trails, play a round of disc golf, walk through Wegerzyn Gardens or try paddling at Eastwood MetroPark.

Other ideas include an Anniversary Get-Away, Downtown Art Daycation, a Girlfriend Get-Away and more. There are suggested affordable dining options to help get your fill of pizza, barbeque, Mexican food and more.

Cydnie King, executive assistant at The Contemporary Dayton, looks at artworks by artist Britny Wainwright, part of the exhibition, Matter and Pattern. The show was the second in the Still SHE Creates series of exhibitions that highlight women artists pushing boundaries in contemporary art. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Take a self-guided public art walking tour or admire art in the numerous downtown galleries.

Among the more than a dozen Daycation themed trips are also Family Fun Dayton on a Dime, Indoor Recreation Daycation Ideas and Passport Adventures.

More information and a downloadable free Visit Dayton app can be found here.

The Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau has partnered with local attractions, businesses, hotels and restaurants to also offer “Daycation Discounts.”