Dayton brewery is inviting customers to test their athletic ability to fund clean water projects across the world

Craig Chabut of Chirp Custom Woodworks created the water droplet fixture that now appears next to the jerrycans on the wall at Eudora Brewing Company.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, guests are asked to toss these dollars into the jerrycans on their way to their seats or while exiting the brewery.

Eudora Brewing Company is located at 3022 Wilmington Pike in Dayton and is open on Tuesday through Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Kitchen service ends 30 minutes before the brewery closes each night.