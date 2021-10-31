Dayton Halloween events open to children and adults today

Fall Harvest: A Trick-or-Treat Alternative

When: Today from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 444 North Bend Blvd., Dayton

More info: www.daytonohio.gov/Archive/ViewFile/Item/792

The city of Dayton will host its annual trick-or-treat alternative on Halloween. Guests will cruise along a haunted Halloween lane while collecting treats for children 12 years of age and younger. Vehicles can join the trick-or-treat line from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Parade and Festival

Caption This weekend, on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dia De Muertos festivities will take place across downtown Dayton. The celebration will include many Mexican traditions, "with some unique Gem City twists."

When: Today from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Dayton

Dayton will hold its annual Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Parade and Festival throughout downtown. The celebration will include many Mexican traditions “with some unique Gem City twists.”