Dayton Mall to host ‘Community Day’ and a ‘Candy Crawl’

An outdoor ticketed concert featuring food trucks and other events that had been part of Community Day has been postponed until May 2021, and the mall will host an event inside the mall that will feature live music, balloon art for kids and information tables set up by Dayton-area non-profit and volunteer groups to boost awareness of their work in the Miami Valley, Dayton Mall officials said in a release.

The Community Day event will be held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and will feature live music from Midnight Rider, which mall officials called “the ultimate party band with hits by the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Doobie Brothers, Chris Stapleton, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.”