Dayton Mall to host ‘Community Day’ and a ‘Candy Crawl’

The Dayton Mall will host a revised and re-tooled Community Day celebration on Oct. 24 and will host a Candy Crawl on Oct. 28.
An outdoor ticketed concert featuring food trucks and other events that had been part of Community Day has been postponed until May 2021, and the mall will host an event inside the mall that will feature live music, balloon art for kids and information tables set up by Dayton-area non-profit and volunteer groups to boost awareness of their work in the Miami Valley, Dayton Mall officials said in a release.
The Community Day event will be held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and will feature live music from Midnight Rider, which mall officials called “the ultimate party band with hits by the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Doobie Brothers, Chris Stapleton, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.”
The band will be set up on a stage near the Chick-fil-A court, and the non-profit information tables will be set up nearby, mall officials said. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to support the Dayton Mall Non-Profit Co-Op, mall officials said.
The Dayton Mall’s Candy Crawl will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 28. The event is designed to offer a fun, safe place for local families to trick-or-treat. Participating stores will offer treats to children. Costumes are encouraged, and attendees must register through Eventbrite; additional information is available on the mall’s website, Daytonmall.com.