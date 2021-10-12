Dayton Masquerage to return with out-of-this-world celebration this weekend

The party of parties will be returning to the 804 building in downtown Dayton this weekend — and guests are invited to indulge in the delights of the galaxy.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, Masquerage, one of Dayton’s most popular events, will arise with an out-of-this-world theme — “Satellites and Stardust.” Similar to Masquerages in the past, this year’s event will feature incredible costumes, decorations and special guests.
In fact, this year, Masquerage will be hosted by Jackie O’, a member of the RubiGirls and reigning Miss Gay Dayton America. Kylie Sonique Love, who appeared on the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars,” will be performing at the event as well. She made history as the first openly trans contestant on the Emmy-winning show. Since her debut on “Drag Race,” Kylie has been in music videos with artists like Miley Cyrus and Lizzo. Other performers include Queens Kari O’Knife, Amanda Punchfuk, Harlee Rainz and Amaya Sexton along with Mister Gage Gatlyn, the Original Master Male Illusionist, and Dayton-based King Oliver Dixon. The cabaret portion of the event will be hosted by Cherry Poppins.
General admission tickets to Masquerage are $50. Red Ribbon Lounge Tickets, which provide VIP access to the event’s main and VIP areas, a drink at the beginning of the night, access to the designated VIP bar with food and beverages included and a swag bag, are $100 per person. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Masquerage’s website.
Masquerage was created to raise funds in support of HIV/AIDS case management, education, prevention and advocacy. Since its beginning, Masquerage has raised over $1,250,000 in funds for Equitas Health, which was formerly the AIDS Resource Center Ohio.
In order to attend the event, guests are required to supply proof of vaccination against COVID-19. While at the event, attendees will also be required to wear masks except when eating or drinking.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
HOW TO GO
What: Dayton Masquerage 2021
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, beginning at 8 p.m.
Where: The 804 Bldg., 804 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
More info: masquerage.org