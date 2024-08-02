Dayton Poetry Slam celebrates 25th anniversary

“I just love the accessibility that no matter what you like, what genre you like, what style you like, what form you like, there’s something there,” Schreiber said. “There’s something there for you.”

The group has been anchored at Yellow Cab Tavern for the last nine years with shows on the first and third Sundays of the month. The events average 78 people per event and can run for three-plus hours. The sense of community and togetherness is another thing the group loves.

“I love that we’ve managed to foster community among all these different people,” McGee said. “I know a lot of people, including myself, have made lifelong friends just through attending. And I think it’s a place where everybody feels safe to share their stories. And because they’re able to be vulnerable like that, it helps them forge connections with people, and it’s really a beautiful thing to see.”

The co-organizers said the high attendance has a lot to do with Yellow Cab Tavern and how they help to advertise the shows. Gallienne said that another part of why the show has lasted so long is due to plain old luck, as running any show in any town can be difficult.

“Anybody that has been around the Dayton music, art, comedy scene for any amount of time knows how hard it is to keep a single show running for any length of time,” Gallienne said. “A lot of its luck that we’ve always been able to find good venues and people have followed us to those venues as well,” Gallienne said.

Credit: Chris West Credit: Chris West

Even during the pandemic, the Slam was run online, so that no one missed out on reading and hearing poetry. The experience many poets describe to the co-organizers is one of acceptance, safety and fun. Alexander said that the Slam has a lot to offer the Dayton community.

“I feel like we can show what it means to have a supportive community,” Alexander said. “Our audience always knows that even if it’s their first time coming, we always hear that it’s an incredible experience and they’ve never experienced anything like it. I think that says a lot about us.”

This sense of community can be seen within the group in other ways as well. The group has had benefits for members who have died. They have also had shows to help different causes including feminine hygiene products for prisons, water for Flynt, Michigan and the Palestinian American Medical Association.

For the anniversary show, Schreiber said that he expects it to be like a “poets’ family reunion.” Each poet will be able to perform two poems rather than the one that is usually done. The cap will be at 27 poets. There will also be cake and a celebration of Schreiber’s long run with the group. Gallienne said the community should come out to support the group.

“First off, I think they’ll have a good time,” Gallienne said. “Secondly, this is something that anyone can do. There’s no expectation that you can play an instrument or that you’re going to be funny. Just sharing something that means something to you. And that’s really the most important thing.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. with sign-ups at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $3 cash, Venmo, CashApp or PayPal. The cost is $3.50 if using a credit card. The group has a presence on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. The website is www.daytonpoetryslam.com where people can view upcoming events and what feature poets might be making a stop at the Slam.