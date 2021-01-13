Dayton Society of Artists offering $5 at-home workshops, supplies included

A popular workshop program is now available as a take-home art workshop for Dayton-area artists of every skill level.
In response to the pandemic, the Dayton Society of Artists has modified its traditional workshop format to a pick-up and take-home class. Registration is $5. Supplies are included and are distributed a few days before the virtual workshop takes place.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
The society has been hosting workshops for the public for years and wasn’t going to let the pandemic put an end to the hands-on experience. Last summer, DSA obtained grant money from Culture Works and the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District’s Montgomery County Special Projects Grants that helped the society modify the workshops.
The participate-from-home workshops “have been in progress a long time but really kind of really got momentum going after we received the grant,” said Amanda Grieve, DSA gallery director.
Though the workshops are targeted to local artists, it’s not a requirement for participants to be from Montgomery County. However, participants must be able to pick up supplies from DSA’s High Street Gallery, located at 48 High St. in Dayton.
“There’s little that you’re going to lose if you do try it out,” Grieve said. “It’s a great way to spend a couple hours, and maybe you’ll find a new hobby that you love, and while we’re still social distancing, our work is a great way to spend some time, express yourself or learn a new trick.”
The next workshop, Carole Staples and Fiber Arts, takes place on Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. Registrants will pick up their fiber-art kits from the High Street Gallery between noon and 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, or on Saturday, Jan. 23. Space is limited.
If payment is an issue, Grieve encourage people to email director@daytondsa.org or call 937-228-4532 for free registration.
Workshops at the lowered cost will be available at least through July 2021, although Grieve expects DSA to apply for the same grant if it becomes available again.
Workshops range from professional development for artists, such as grant writing or how to write an artist’s statement, to how-to workshops on a variety of art mediums, all led by local artists.