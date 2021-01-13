Dayton Society of Artists offering $5 at-home workshops, supplies included

Though the workshops are targeted to local artists, it’s not a requirement for participants to be from Montgomery County. However, participants must be able to pick up supplies from DSA’s High Street Gallery, located at 48 High St. in Dayton.

“There’s little that you’re going to lose if you do try it out,” Grieve said. “It’s a great way to spend a couple hours, and maybe you’ll find a new hobby that you love, and while we’re still social distancing, our work is a great way to spend some time, express yourself or learn a new trick.”

The next workshop, Carole Staples and Fiber Arts, takes place on Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. Registrants will pick up their fiber-art kits from the High Street Gallery between noon and 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, or on Saturday, Jan. 23. Space is limited.

If payment is an issue, Grieve encourage people to email director@daytondsa.org or call 937-228-4532 for free registration.

Workshops at the lowered cost will be available at least through July 2021, although Grieve expects DSA to apply for the same grant if it becomes available again.

Workshops range from professional development for artists, such as grant writing or how to write an artist’s statement, to how-to workshops on a variety of art mediums, all led by local artists.