Dayton will be part of the magic this weekend on International PechaKucha Day 2021

Love is the theme of this year’s celebration, “because that’s what the world needs NOW!,” organizers wrote on the international website.

“PK originated in Tokyo, and the founders and their team thought it would be really fun to connect everyone in a 24-hour event,” Shayna McConville, a local PK organizer said. “I think its going to be nice opportunity to drop in and experience a little PK magic.”

McConville said current plans call for her and co-organizers Mike Beerbower and Katy Kelly to make a live introduction for three previously recorded Dayton PK talks.

Jacobee Rose Buchanan’s presentation, “Self-made Mermaid;” Sean Mitchell’s talk, “Collaboration, Community and a Sweater;” and Luther Palmer’s “The Language of Numbers and Why Twelve Must Die” will be showcased.

The trio represent the “incredible people that make up Dayton,” McConville said. “People that have a wide breadth of interest and appreciation of the world and that translates into why they call Dayton their home.”

Viewers can expect some “dabbling” in the format and changes to some of the story-telling schemes. Some presentations will be live, and others pre-recorded.

“They’re treating it as a fun celebration, but it will have components of experimenting as a virtual experience as well,” McConville said.

Dayton will share an hour with presenters from PK cities Albany, N.Y and Ellensburg, WA.

During the 24-hour period, viewers can also listen to presenters from Australia, Mexico, Thailand, Nairobi and other countries.

Livestream information can be found on Dayton’s PechaKucha website with a link to webinar registration.