26 reasons to love the biggest, boldest St. Patrick’s Day event in Dayton

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

1) They have a packed schedule of entertainment on two stages

2) They don’t skip breakfast — on March 17 they open at 5:30 a.m. serving up eggs and Guinness with the first 100 people getting a free St. Patrick’s Day t-shirt

3) They are ready for crowds. They have security at the entrance at 4:30 a.m. and will be doing ID checks, wristbanding, and taking the $10 cover charge. If you are an early bird, get there early so there will be no wait when the doors open. The line will form at the entrance of the big tent and will wrap around the corner of 5th Street and Wayne Ave. towards Franco’s.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

4) They will have three draft beer trucks.

5) The Jameson will be flowing.

6) Two outdoor food areas will sell hamburgers, hot dogs, Guinness Brats, Pub fries and fish.

7) For those coming for food first and drink second like me, the full service restaurant inside will be serving a limited menu, but with all the Irish favorites.

8) For purists, there is no green beer on site. This is an authentic Irish Pub that prides itself on Guinness and Jameson. One word: respect.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

9) It claims to be Ohio’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the state, so you know it’s the biggest party in town.

10) And speaking of the biggest party, it’s really hard to do something on a scale this massive and run a smooth operation. After 25 years they are pros and it shows.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

11) On March 16 they have a one-mile race presented by Jameson. New this year, there are two options: run a timed mile and then enjoy six drinks at six stops after your run/walk OR do the longest mile by enjoying six drinks at six stops in 60 minutes during your run or walk. Yikes! Register now for $40 or on race day for $45 with the opportunity to add the Celtic Festival 5K or 10K for $20. Participating stops on the Longest Mile course are: Hole in the Wall, Ned Peppers, Blind Bob’s, Next Door, Trolly Stop and, of course, Dublin Pub. Visit dublinpub.itsyourrace.com to learn more.

12) They will have a “pre-party” on March 16 to get ready for the big day with Love Bomb opening for Stranger from 7-11 p.m.13) You can be a VIP for $50. It includes admission for both days (March 16 and 17) and includes seven tickets for food or drink which can be used either day as well as a St. Patrick’s Day souvenir cup. The entire package has a $75 value. It is only available for purchase on March 16, so if you buy it, keep your wristband on and you are ready for the big day. Some people come by and pick up their VIP tickets on the 16th and come back on the 17th so they are a step ahead of the crowds.

14) The admission for non-VIPs is affordable: $10 at the door. Bring cash.

15) There will be two free shuttle buses running throughout the day. The first will travel between The Dublin Pub and Flanagan’s starting at 10 a.m.running every 30 minute starting at the top of the hour from Dublin Pub. The second shuttle will run from Harrigan’s starting at 11 a.m. running from Harrigan’s, to Flanagan’s, to DUblin Pub, picking up at the top of the hour at Harrigan’s. Both shuttles end at 11 p.m.

16) There will be more than people watching beer and music. They will have dancers. The Celtic Academy of Irish Dance at 10:30 a.m., McGovern Irish Dance at 1 p.m., Celtic Academy of Irish Dance at 5:30 p.m.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

17) There will be a free photo booth until 5 p.m.

18) That amazing selection of Irish and Scotch Whiskeys at the main bar.

19) Those Dublin Pub cheese fries — crispy potato wedges loaded with Applewood smoked bacon and slathered with a white wine reduction, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses ($11.99).

Credit: Allegra Czerwinski Credit: Allegra Czerwinski

20) The band line-up: Jameson’s Folly (7-10 a.m.), Fiendish (11 a.m.-3 p.m.), Miami Valley Pipes and Drums (Noon), Father, Son and Friends (2:30-7:30 p.m.), Two for the Road (4-8 p.m.), Castle Close (8:30-9 p.m.), White Knuckle Weekend (9 p.m.)

21) It’s the best pint of Guinness in town. You can even get your face printed on a pint.

22) The inside vibe and decor will transport you.

23) Their corned beef Reuben ($14.99). If they are serving them inside, get one after you have had a few.

24) It’s in the Oregon District near a whole lot of other parties you can walk around to and check out if you are looking for a change of scenery.

25) It’s a locally owned Dayton classic.

26) And speaking of a classic, there will be a special tribute at 6 p.m. on the Main Stage for those who have passed as a tribute to Jay Tieber, who started the Dublin Pub and passed away in 2012 with Shawn MacIntyre Hall performing “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes.

And remember — make sure you have a safe ride home, use the free cab service provided by Montgomery County Prosecutor Matt Heck by calling 937-449-9999, make sure you have a designated driver or use Uber. Sláinte!

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.