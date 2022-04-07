EASTER MEALS: Delicious options for brunch or dinner around Dayton

Amber Rose Restaurant will be offering an Easter Brunch Buffet with plenty of family-friendly options.

The following entrees will be available at the brunch buffet:

- Scrambled eggs

- French toast bake

- Omelet casserole

- Biscuits and gravy

- Chicken and waffles

- Honey ham

- Salmon

- Cabbage rolls

- Herb roasted pork loin

- Kids chicken tenders

The following side dishes will be available as well:

- Bacon

- Sausage

- Potatoes O’Brien

- Fresh fruit

- Pastries

- Potato pancakes

- Macaroni and cheese

- Breakfast breads

- Smashed potatoes

- Home-style green beans

- Spinach salad

Desserts like cherry almond bread pudding, apple crisp and pies will also be available. Guests will also be able to indulge in typical brunch delights like mimosas, Bloody Marys and Irish coffee.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 937-228-2511

Where: 1400 Valley St., Dayton

When: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $32 per adult and $12 per children 10 years old and under

More info: www.theamberrose.com

Butter Cafe

The popular Brown Street restaurant will be serving its breakfast and lunch menu. The twist is they will have the Easter Bunny there on Easter Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to take photos with the children.

Where: 1106 Brown St., Dayton

More info: 937-985-9917 or buttercafedayton.com

Calypso Grill and Smokehouse

This Yellow Springs spot has plenty of flavorful dishes that will be featured on Easter. Here is a sampling:

Calypso steak and eggs platter: Marinated beef tenderloin tips with chimichurri, two free range eggs and a sweet potato hash of diced sweet potato, onion, peppers $18.99

Calypso pork belly and eggs platter: Smoked pork belly with chimichurri, two free range eggs and a sweet potato hash of diced sweet potato, onion, peppers $14.99

Chorizo-sweet potato hash and eggs: Uncured chorizo sausage, diced sweet potato, onions and peppers, topped with two local free range eggs cooked to your liking $10.99

Arepa avocado toast: Three grilled cornmeal arepa patties topped with guacamole, sliced tomatoes, and green onions $6.49

Cuban brunch bowl: Coconut rice, black beans, avocado, fried egg, sweet corn, grilled plantains. $11.99

Caribbean corn cakes- Fresh sweet corn blended with local eggs, flour, and milk, served with melted butter and mango syrup. $8.99

Caribbean fruit plate: Slices of pineapple, mango and oranges. $6.99

Banana-coconut French toast with honey rum pineapple: House made banana-coconut bread sliced and dipped in vanilla and coconut milk batter and grilled to golden brow. Topped with fresh pineapple in a honey-run glaze $13.99

Where: 1535 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More info: 937-767-9000 or www.calypsogrill.net

Carver’s Steaks and Chops

Carver’s will be open most of the day on Easter serving a large selection of the dinner menu all day long. In addition, they are offering a three-course Easter brunch for $40 that includes a choice from each of the courses below:

Soup or salad course:

Seafood chowder

Spinach salad with honey mustard

Romaine salad with balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Caesar salad

Entrée Course:

Prime Rib Egg Benedict, prime rib with breakfast potatoes topped with hollandaise and a poached egg served on toast

Smoked salmon egg benedict, thinly sliced Norwegian smoked salmon topped with hollandaise and a poached egg served on toast

Tenderloin Skillet, 8oz of Filet tips, asparagus, bell peppers, onions, breakfast potatoes and a poached egg served with a hollandaise.

Honey BBQ Salmon, Fresh Atlantic salmon, with our sweet BBQ glaze and breakfast potatoes

Carver’s Steak & Egg, New York strip with breakfast potatoes topped with a poached egg and hollandaise.

Dessert Course:

Carrot Cake, moist Carrot Cake with cream cheese icing topped with crushed walnuts

Chocolate Brownie, with butterscotch chips house made chocolate and caramel sauce topped with whipped cream

Strawberry Shortcake, pound cake, fresh strawberries in our house strawberry sauce all topped with whipped cream

Where: 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More info: 937-439-7099 or www.carversdayton.com

Chappys Social House

Menu items at Chappys include shrimp and grits, chicken fried steak and eggs, big beer biscuit bowl, chicken and waffles, Po’ Boy breakfast sandwich and $5 Mimosas and Bloody Marys. Chappys will be featuring cola glazed ham served with two sides for 15.99.

Where: 7880 Washington Village Dr., Centerville

When: Noon to 9 p.m.

More info: 937-429-9200 or www.chappyssocialhouse.com

Coco’s Bistro

The brunch menu at Coco’s consists of chicken fried steak ($20), avocado toast ($16), cured salmon ($18), pancakes ($13), sweet potato hash ($17), classic eggs benedict ($14), quiche ($16) and a bourbon shrimp salad ($18). featured desserts are a panna cotta ($8), watermelon raspberry sorbet with lime zest ($5), pistachio cookie ice cream sandwich with caramel swirled ice cream ($8) and olive oil cake ($8).

Where: 250 Warren St., Dayton

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More info: 937-228-2626 or www.228coco.com

Divine Catering & Events

No matter how many people will be sitting around the dinner table on Easter Sunday, Divine Catering & Events in Dayton has you covered.

Guests can choose between the Sliced Roast Beef Au Jus Dinner ($150), Brown Sugar Glazed Ham Dinner ($135) and Herb Roasted Chicken Dinner ($120) that serves eight to 10 people and includes an entree, three sides and rolls. Options for sides include macaroni and cheese, garlic mashed potatoes, candied yams, green beans and potato salad. Optional dessert add-ons include strawberry cobbler ($40), strawberry delight ($35), peach cobbler ($35), banana pudding ($25) and 7UP pound cake ($30).

Where: 2917 Linden Ave., Dayton

When: Orders must be placed by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, and pickup will take place on Saturday, April 16.

Cost: Prices vary

More info: 937-985-0029 or divinecateringevents.com

The Dublin Pub

Dublin Pub’s brunch buffet is back for Easter Sunday. It features a carving station, variety of breakfast and lunch entrees, bagels, waffles and more. Reservations are available for parties of six or more persons as availability allows. Email Amanda@dubpub.com for more. The restaurant will also feature special drinks like a pomegranate mimosa, blackberry pineapple mimosa and an Irish breakfast shot made with Jameson, butterscotch schnapps, orange juice and a bacon back.

Where: 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More info: 937-224-7822 or www.duppub.com

El Meson

El MesonEaster buffet includes: Caribbean Rum Glazed Ham, Cuban Beef Picadillo, Seafood Zarzuela with Orecchiette Pasta, Grits and Chorizo, hueovos rancheros, Cuban Moros y Cristianos (Black Beans & Rice), Garbanzos with Spinach, Manchego Scalloped Potatoes, Mexican Roasted Street Corn, Mixed Green Salad, Fresh Fruit Salad, Jamaican Jerk Slaw, Assorted Breads, Belgium Waffle Station, Assorted Desserts. A taco bar for kids will also be available.

Where: 903 E Dixie Dr., Dayton

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $38 per adult, $20 for children 12 years old and younger and free for children six years old and younger

More info: Reservations can be made by calling 937-859-8229 or visiting http://elmeson.net/make-a-reservation/

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds will be offering items from its “Let’s Brunch” menu. Some of the items available include a steak and egg bowl ($19.95), a grilled salmon benedict ($18.95), brunch burger ($15.95), avocado toast salad ($15.25), bacon and egg brioche ($13.50), shrimp and grits ($17.95) and slow roasted prime rib ($29.95-$41.95).

Where: 3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

More info: 937-865-9355 or https://miamisburg.firebirdsrestaurants.com

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

In addition to its regular menu items, Fleming’s will be offering a special three-course meal.

First course: Choice of Fleming’s salad or Caesar salad

Entree: Choice of petite filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($85) or petite filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($95).

Dessert: Choice of chocolate gooey butter cake, New York cheesesteak, key lime pie.

Featured beverage: Blueberry lemon drop ($15)

Where: 4432 Walnut St., Dayton

Cost: $85-$95 per person

More info: 937-320-9548 or https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/promotions/easter#reservation-jump

The Florentine

The Florentine Restaurant will be offering an Easter buffet that can be enjoyed in the restaurant or through curbside pickup.

Guests will be able to choose from among the following entrees: Baked ham, meatloaf, fried chicken. And they can indulge in the following sides: Mashed potatoes, green beans, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, corn pudding, coleslaw, pasta salad, rolls and butter. Assorted desserts will also be available.

Where: The Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St., Germantown

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Dine-in buffet is $28.99 per adult and $10.99 per child under eight years of age. Curbside pickup is $22.99 for one entree and three sides.

More info: Reservations are required and can be made by calling 937-855-7759 or visiting theflorentinerestaurant.com

Heatherwoode Golf Club

Heatherwoode Golf Club, located in Springboro, will be serving up a special brunch on Easter. Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of breakfast and lunch options, like omelets and waffle bars, breads, pastries, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, assorted desserts and more.

Where: 88 Heatherwoode Blvd., Springboro

When: Two seatings are available at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $32 per adult, $16 per child between the ages of 6 and 12; free for children 5 years old and younger.

More info: Reservations are required and can be made by calling the golf club at 937-748-3222 or visting https://golfheatherwoode.com/weddings-banquets/special-events-brunch/

Lily’s Dayton

Located in the Oregon District, Lily’s Dayton is the perfect place to enjoy an Easter brunch with your family or friends. On Easter, the restaurant will be offering their normal brunch and dinner menus. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by visiting the restaurant’s website. Lily’s Dayton allots approximately 75 minutes for tables of up to three guests and 80 minutes for tables with up to five guests. Reservations for parties containing more than five people can be made by calling 937-723-7637. Each person on the reservation will need to make a $5 deposit that will be subtracted from their bill.

Where: 329 E. 5th St., Dayton

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (brunch) and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (dinner)

Cost: The cost of menu items vary

More info: lilysdayton.com

Roost Modern Italian

This Oregon District darling will be open serving a special brunch menu. Duck Confit Crespelles, a butternut squash and ricotta filled crepe with orange demi glace ($27), maple mascarpone stuffed French toast with mixed berries ($18), a 7oz. blackened Norwegian Salmon with asparagus ravioli, peppers and onions with besciamela ($29), steak and eggs with a 7 oz. filet mignon and soft scrambled eggs, roasted Yukons, blistered tomatoes with balsamic ($49), lobster-Benedict featuring poached lobster, poached egg, arugula, tomato béarnaise, billionaire’s bacon, crostini ($35) and linguine with broccolini and pistachio pesto ($24). Desserts include lemon ricotta tart with fresh mint ($6), tiramisu ($9), chocolate cake ($8) and lemon ripieno ($7).

Where: 524 East 5th St., Dayton

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More info: 937-223-3100 or www.roostdayton.com

Smith’s Boathouse

Easter Entrees include steak and eggs ($37), a surf and turf with lobster tail ($54), chicken and waffles ($18), chicken oscar with crab meat ($28), Maryland crab cakes ($26), blackened salmon ($30), fried shrimp dinner ($18), walleye ($32), pasta primavera ($19).

Where: 439 N. Elm St., Troy

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More info: 937-335-3837 or www.smithsboathouse.com

Watermark Restaurant

Watermark will be serving the standard brunch menu on Easter. Items include: Panko-Crusted Brie ($14.95), Pork Belly Bao Buns (3 for $11.95), Kentucky Hot Brown ($16.95), Le Brunch Puff ($14.95) featuring flaky puff pastry wrapped around fresh melty cheese, spinach, roasted red pepper, mushroom and caramelized onion, stuffed French toast ($12.95), Hangtown Fry ($16.95) featuring fresh eggs scrambled and tossed with crispy fried oysters, bacon crumbles, and spinach; served with toast and our signature bacon and potato “kugel-tots,” pork belly hash ($14.95), breakfast poutine ($12.95), breakfast tacos ($13.95), salmon burger ($15.95), Impossible vegan burger ($15.95), The Great Miami Burger ($15.95).

Where: 20 South 1st St., Miamisburg

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More info: 937-802-0891 or www.eatdrinkwatermark.com

Ashley Moor also contributed to this report.