Coco’s Bistro offers Savor Your Sunday Brunch during February

The special brunch dates are a way to celebrate art, food, education, community and the opportunity to give back. Estimating they have raised around $8,000 per year on average, Wick-Gagnet believes the fundraiser has brought in around $80,000 since its inception to support Stivers students.

Explore Dayton native to open new wine spot in downtown Dayton

Upcoming dates: Feb. 12 featuring Stivers string players; Feb. 19 featuring Stivers choir students; and Feb. 26 featuring Stivers jazz musicians.

Brunch dishes include grilled strip steak and eggs with chimichurri, home fried potatoes and toast; hue’s rancheros, beet cured salmon with a toasted everything bagel, pickled red onion, fried capers, fresh dill, cream cheese, and mixed greens, chicken and waffle; shrimp and grits, eggs benedict, a grilled cheese egg sandwich and a bourbon glazed shrimp salad. A mimosas or bloody Mary can be added for $9 each. Featured desserts are a panda cotta ($8), peanut butter and jelly ice cream ($8), chocolate tart with butterscotch sauce ($8) and a blood orange sorbet ($5).

The popular brunches sell-out quickly bringing in 150-200 people per brunch, for a total of about 800 meals served. Reservations are highly recommended. Seatings fill up quickly for the popular event.

Wick-Gagnet, a Dayton Public Schools board member, believes passionately that the foundation for community is a good public school system.

“This Coco’s introduction for our students is often the first time these people may have the opportunity to visit and gives them an experience of excitement, exposure, possibility,” she said. “Education and learning is everywhere and is life long.”

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Savor Your Sunday brunches to benefit Stivers School for the Arts

Where: Coco’s Bistro, 250 Warren St., Dayton

When: Reservations are available from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. during Sundays in February

Cost: $40 per person with $15 donated back to Stivers

More info: www.228coco.com or 937-228-2626