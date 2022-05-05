dayton logo
X

Culver’s opens new restaurant in Dayton area

caption arrowCaption
Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based restaurant chain, is now open at 6425 Miller Lane in Vandalia. The restaurant held its grand opening on Monday, May 2.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top