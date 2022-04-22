BreakingNews
New Thai restaurant coming to Beavercreek this summer
dayton logo
X

Dayton area’s first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders to open in May

Credit: Dayton.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton area’s first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders to open in May

Credit: Dayton.com

Restaurants & Dining
By Natalie Jones
Updated 1 hour ago

The chicken scene is heating up with another new chicken restaurant opening soon in the Miami Valley.

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is expected to open the last week of May in Englewood at 9196 North Main Street, according to franchise owner Tim Hobart.

Combined ShapeCaption
Huey Magoo's was founded in Florida in 2004 and has since expanded to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. PHOTO COURTESY OF HUEY MAGOO'S CHICKEN TENDERS

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Huey Magoo's was founded in Florida in 2004 and has since expanded to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. PHOTO COURTESY OF HUEY MAGOO'S CHICKEN TENDERS

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Huey Magoo's was founded in Florida in 2004 and has since expanded to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. PHOTO COURTESY OF HUEY MAGOO'S CHICKEN TENDERS

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Hobart owns the restaurant with his wife, Ronda. The two also own bd’s Mongolian Grill at The Greene in Beavercreek and three other bd’s locations in the Columbus area.

“Ronda and I had been looking to get involved in another concept,” Hobart said. “After we did our research on a variety of different concepts, it was pretty obvious Huey Magoo’s was the right choice.”

ExploreLocal businesses team up to offer pizza, ice cream to downtown Dayton

The Englewood location of Huey Magoo’s will be the restaurant’s first Ohio location. Huey Magoo’s was founded in Florida in 2004 and has since expanded to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Hobart says Huey Magoo’s is different from other chicken restaurants because they have breaded and grilled chicken options and 10 different sauces. The fast-casual restaurant also has sandwiches, wraps, salads and crinkle-cut fries.

“They just have a little something for everybody and I just think, for us, that was important,” Hobart said.

As the restaurant began hiring its team and doing initial marketing, Hobart said the local community was “super welcoming.”

“I really do think this was probably the perfect spot for us to open in Ohio,” Hobart said.

He added that their goal is to open six to seven additional locations in the Dayton area.

Combined ShapeCaption
Huey Magoo's was founded in Florida in 2004 and has since expanded to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. PHOTO COURTESY OF HUEY MAGOO'S CHICKEN TENDERS

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Huey Magoo's was founded in Florida in 2004 and has since expanded to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. PHOTO COURTESY OF HUEY MAGOO'S CHICKEN TENDERS

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Huey Magoo's was founded in Florida in 2004 and has since expanded to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. PHOTO COURTESY OF HUEY MAGOO'S CHICKEN TENDERS

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

ExploreFOODIE ALERT: Two new festivals coming to Austin Landing

If you’re interested in working at Huey Magoos, contact Amanda Young, the general manager, via email at ayoung1495@gmail.com.

For more information about the restaurant, visit hueymagoos.com.

In Other News
1
New Thai restaurant coming to Beavercreek this summer
2
TODAY: Burrito King the perfect stop for National Burrito Day
3
EASTER MEALS: Delicious options for brunch or dinner around Dayton
4
National chain offers options to make Easter meal planning a breeze
5
TIKI TIME: Enjoy a five-course Tiki dinner in Miamisburg

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top