Dayton area’s first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders to open in May

The Englewood location of Huey Magoo’s will be the restaurant’s first Ohio location. Huey Magoo’s was founded in Florida in 2004 and has since expanded to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Hobart says Huey Magoo’s is different from other chicken restaurants because they have breaded and grilled chicken options and 10 different sauces. The fast-casual restaurant also has sandwiches, wraps, salads and crinkle-cut fries.

“They just have a little something for everybody and I just think, for us, that was important,” Hobart said.

As the restaurant began hiring its team and doing initial marketing, Hobart said the local community was “super welcoming.”

“I really do think this was probably the perfect spot for us to open in Ohio,” Hobart said.

He added that their goal is to open six to seven additional locations in the Dayton area.

If you’re interested in working at Huey Magoos, contact Amanda Young, the general manager, via email at ayoung1495@gmail.com.

For more information about the restaurant, visit hueymagoos.com.