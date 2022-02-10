DAYTON EATS: Restaurants roll out special menus and deals for Valentine’s Day

Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering

1400 Valley St., Dayton

937-228-2511

Hours: Amber Rose is only open on Feb. 11 (from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Feb. 12 (from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.), so this is for the folks wishing to get an early Valentine’s Day logged and in the books.

Specials: They are offering a jumbo shrimp cocktail ($12), maple glazed pork shank with roasted sweet potatoes ($27) and spicy vodka pasta topped with pan seared garlic shrimp ($23)

The Bar and Bistro

32 Webster Street, Dayton

937-224-3663

Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Feb. 14

Specials: The Bar and Bistro is offering a three-course dinner for $39.95 per person. Appetizer options are a mixed green salad, fried calamari, Korean-style chicken wings or a charcuterie board for two. Entree options offered are the choice of a petite filet mignon, skirt steak with chimichurri sauce, jambalaya, salmon frites, crab cakes, chicken quesadilla or a shrimp scampi. Dessert is your choice of apple pie, an ice cream sundae or a New York-style cheesecake. Each meal includes a glass of champagne to toast the occasion.

Basil’s on Market- Beavercreek

2729 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek

937-702-3160

Basil’s on Market-Dayton

312 North Patterson Rd., Dayton

937-818-4390

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., February 11, 12 and 14

Specials: Basil’s on Market will be offering a special Valentine’s Day menu at its three locations for $40 per person or $75 for a couple. Each meal comes with a glass of wine or beer and starts with a house salad. Entree choices are a BBQ rubbed pork ribeye with a peach glaze or a surf and turf featuring sliced beef medallions with an A1 horseradish cream sauce and skewered grilled shrimp. Dessert is a strawberry blondie and a chocolate brownie baked together with a strawberry coulis and a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Basil’s on Market- Troy

18 North Market St., Troy

937-524-5916

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Feb. 11, 12 and 14

Specials: Basil’s Troy location will also be offering a special Valentine’s Day menu, but the entrees and desserts are different than the other two locations. Each meal comes with a glass of wine or beer and starts with a house salad. There are two entree options, seared jumbo scallops served over cauliflower cons-cous or a coffee-cocoa crusted pork ribeye with amaretto apricot demi-glace. For dessert, choose between a chocolate brownie heart of a merlot buttercream with raspberry drizzle.

Coco’s Bistro

250 Warren St., Dayton

937-228-2626

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 11; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 12; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 14

Specials: Coco’s will be featuring a special appetizer of beet cured salmon with pickled red onions, fried cappers, fresh dill, and everything seasoning ($13). The special Valentine’s Day dinner feature is $60 per person and features a cabbage salad, choice of filet of ribeye with grilled shrimp a horseradish puree, roasted carrots and demi glace or U-10 scallops served with farro, roasted wild mushrooms, carrots, clam cream sauce and toasted almonds. Finish with a chocolate plate for two consisting of chocolate covered strawberries and a chocolate crème brûlée.

Dewberry 1850

1414 South Patterson Blvd., Dayton

937-223-1000

Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14

Specials: Dewberry 1850 is offering a three-course menu for $40 per person. The meal will start with a salad topped with walnuts, grilled red onions, tomato jam and strawberry ginger dressing. Entree choices are a smoked 8 oz. prime sirloin with a baked cowboy potato casserole and charred lemon garlic broccolini, or a pan seared sesame chili dusted halibut with apricot quinoa and sweet pea purée or a vegetable cannelloni, stewed tomato ala vodka sauce and charred lemon garlic broccolini. Dessert is a fried cheesecake or a Warped Wing killer brownie mousse.

El Meson

903 E Dixie Dr., Dayton

937-859-8229

Hours: Seatings will be offered at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14

Specials: El Meson is featuring Paella Valenciana ($36) made with chicken, pork, chorizo, fish, shrimp, scallops, mussels, peas, pimentos, tomatoes, onions and lemons and a Chimichurri Steak ($34 on a bed of roasted cherry tomatoes, potatoes and spinach served with a sweet chili sauce and chimichurri. Both Valentine’s Day Specials are served with a small house salad or black bean soup, chocolate caramel cake or tarte de almendras and a champagne toast.

Franco’s Ristorante Italiano

824 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-222-0204

Hours: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 12; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 14

Specials: Prime filet or ribeye topped with grilled shrimp with herb brie butter served with broccoli and garlic and oil pasta served with a salad and bread for $32.

The Florentine

21 West Market St., Germantown

937-855-7759

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 11-13

Specials: The Florentine will be featuring a drink special called Berry Much in Love made with vodka, Chambord, Creme de Cocoa and cream ($8.50). Entree specials are a lasagna with salad and garlic bread ($18.99), chicken alfredo with salad and garlic bread ($18.99), prime rib with two sides ($34.99). They are also offering a dinner for two option featuring one king cut filet mignon with two side and one petite filet with two sides and a dozen roses for $99.99.

Jollity

127 E. Third St., Dayton

937-938-9089

Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12

Specials: For $160 you can enjoy a dinner for two featuring a roasted beet salad, a 32 oz. tomahawk ribeye and a tahini tart. Specialty wine and spirits will also be available for the evening.

Nick’s Restaurant

1443 North Detroit St., Xenia

937-372-3202

Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Feb. 11 and 12; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 13

Specials: Nick’s is offering a meal for two for $39.99. To start, choose between a classic shrimp cocktail or white wine and cheddar stuffed mushrooms. Entrees are the choice of a 12 oz. New York Strip or a Blackened chicken and red berry spinach salad. Dessert is a red velvet brownie with vanilla ice cream or a brown butter strawberry shortcake with vanilla ice cream.

Roost Modern Italian

524 E Fifth St., Dayton

937-223-3100

Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 14

Specials: Specials include Cioppino Winter Stew ($40) made with mussels, sea bass, swordfish, shrimp, calamari, spicy tomato and fennel broth with side pasta Aglio e olio or an 8 oz. filet with 3 oz. butter poached lobster ($62, add shaved black truffle for $8). Dessert specials include a champagne and blood orange crème brûlée ($9) and dark chocolate profiteroles ($8). Special cocktails, wine pairings and champagne will also be available.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

400 East Fifth St., Dayton

937-203-3999

Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 11-14

Specials: A Sweetheart salad ($11) featuring arugula, strawberries, and hazelnuts tossed in a rose petal jam vinaigrette, a Charcuterie board ($24) featuring mimolette Vieille cheese with caramelized pecans, truffle honey goat cheese, Merlot Bella Vitano, Wisconsin cheese, spicy Spanish chorizo and prosciutto served with grilled potato bread. Entrees include a 14 oz. filet mignon ($58) topped with a gorgonzola blue cheese sauce, sautéed cremini mushrooms and purple potato purée and a 10 oz. lobster tail ($67) in a creamy, tarragon sauce, served with sautéed Israelian cous cous, grilled asparagus, and Mediterranean vegetables with brown butter. Raspberry mousse ($9) is the featured dessert. Featured cocktails are the Love at First Sight ($14.75) featuring Grey Goose Vodka, Heitz Grignolino Rosé, lemon, raspberry, house vanilla syrup, mint and butterfly pea flower tea and a Man Crush ($14.75) made with Woodford Reserve, lemon, house vanilla syrup, cactus blossom, egg white, port and strawberry. Heitz Grignolino Rosé, 2017 is the featured bottle of the evening.

Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill

28 West Franklin St., Centerville

937-291-3474

Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 14

Specials: Appetizer specials are escargot featuring six large French double helix snails baked in house-made sherry, garlic butter served with warm French bread ($9) and Bay Scallops mac and cheese ($12). Entrees options are broiled macadamia encrusted grouper drizzled with house-made mango cream sauce served with coconut rice and a salad ($37), seafood Newburg pasta ($27) made with Nantucket Island Bay scallops, large wild shrimp, fresh asparagus, mushrooms and tossed in house-made lobster tomato cream sauce and salad and a Sweeney’s seafood bake ($24) made with shrimp, fresh Nantucket Island Bay scallops and cod baked in Mornay sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs, brandy and Swiss cheese serve with rice pilaf and salad.

Thai Table

5841 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

937-739-5841

Hours: 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Feb. 11-14

Specials: Thai Table is offering a three course Thai Lover meal for $29 per person and a sushi lover three course meal for $35 per person. For the Thai Lover option choose between a crispy wing and cheese rangoon or fried calamari and spring roll. For entrees choose from honey shrimp, cashew nut sauce, chicken peanut, shrimp mango curry and vanilla friend ice cream for dessert. For the sushi lover option choose between edamame and tuna tatami or a crispy seaweed salad. For the main course choose between a Valentine’s Roll or a Tiger Super Roll finished with green tea fried ice cream for dessert.

