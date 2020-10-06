Dayton food truck rally will honor beloved founder of McNasty’s

Dayton area food trucks plan to gather and pay tribute to one of their own.
The Dayton Food Truck Association will host a rally Saturday, Oct. 10, to honor Dick Bell, the founder of McNasty’s food truck, who died in August.
“Dick Bell was a hell of a guy and was always helping everybody,” said George Garnes, vice-president of the association. “He was a vital and important part of our food truck organization.”
More than a dozen food trucks will gather at Rip Rap Road House, 6024 Rip Rap Road, on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Garnes said part of the proceeds will be donated to Bell’s wife, Cathy, who continues to operate the McNasty’s food truck. “Cathy was Dick’s world and we want to make sure she is taken care of as best as we can.”
Credit: Lisa Powell
Bell was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and planned to throw his own goodbye party at the Rip Rap Road House, the original McNasty’s tavern he founded in 1978.
His declining health prohibited him from having the party but in his final days he was overwhelmed by an outpouring of love and support from the community.
"Dick and Cathy Bell paved the way for us fellow Dayton food truckers, said Nicole Cornett, owner of the Billie Gold Bubble Tea truck. “I’m not sure where Dayton food trucking would be without them.”
Among the food trucks planning to be on site will be G’s Cue BBQ, Chicago Gyros & Dogs, D Fish D Chicken, Lilia’s Outside Café, The Salty Dog and Momma’z Boyz.