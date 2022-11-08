Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.

A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township.
Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
Hours of operation for the new eatery will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC purchased the 1.9-acre site on Jan. 6 for $560,000. Washington Twp. trustees voted Monday to approve a zoning change to allow for the site to be developed as a business.
Residents at previous township meetings expressed concerns regarding traffic to and from the Lamplighter Trail side of the project, so a final development plan for the site eliminated access from that road. Motorists instead must utilize an existing shared driveway from Far Hills Avenue.
About the Author