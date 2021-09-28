El Rancho Grande planning another area location

El Rancho Grande is planning to open a new restaurant in Englewood where a pizza shop had closed.
If all goes according to plan, it would open late November.
Garibaldi Rodriguez, El Rancho Grande president of operations, said the company had wanted to open a restaurant in that space for a while. The closest location in the local chain is open in Huber Heights.
The location at 7712 Hoke Road was formerly home to LaRosa’s, which closed in November 2020.
“Englewood is going to be growing really fast for the next couple of years and there’s going to be a lot of development in that area, and we want to take advantage now that there is an opportunity for us to open one of our locations there,” Rodriguez said.
This will be the local Mexican restaurant chain’s eighth store in the Dayton area, with 16 in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas combined.
Rodriguez said the Englewood location will be hiring 22 employees and if someone is interested in a job they can call him at 513-708-5189.
El Rancho Grande has applied for a liquor license for the location. They also have a zoning certificate and will have to go through the building permit process, said Bill Singer, Englewood community and economic development director.