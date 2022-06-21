dayton logo
Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. to open in W. Social Tap & Table

Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. is reopening in W. Social Tap & Table in the Wright-Dunbar District. The shop was previously located in Huber Heights.

