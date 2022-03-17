Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Here’s your perfect St. Patrick’s Day food stop between Dublin Pub and Flanagan’s

Jimmie's Ladder 11. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Jimmie's Ladder 11. CONTRIBUTED

Restaurants & Dining
By Alexis Larsen
10 minutes ago

Bars and restaurants across the region will be putting their best foot forward with drink and food as they work to help attract St. Patrick’s Day revelers to grab a seat and celebrate.

The Dublin Pub’s epic celebration is no secret with overflow in the Oregon District. Same with Flanagan’s near the University of Dayton. But half-way in between is a worthy stop that may not immediately come to mind — Jimmie’s Ladder 11 on Brown Street.

In addition to Guinness on tap and an Irish mule featured cocktails among other drink specials, the food is worthy of a planned stop.

ExploreST. PATRICK’S DAY GUIDE: Events to enjoy across the Dayton area

Specials include:

Reuben Egg Roll: Egg Roll stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss cheese served with a Russian dressing dripping sauces, $12

Shepherd’s Pie: Ground beef cooked with carrots, peas, corn, onion and celery topped with mashed potatoes swerved with a roll and side salad, $16

Guinness beef stew: Tender chunks of beef slowly cooked with potatoes, carrots, celery, onions and housemade Guinness gravy served with a roll and side salad, $16

Pub burger: 6 oz. Angus beef burger topped with Jameson Irish Whiskey bacon jam, Guinness carmelized onions and Dubliner cheddar cheese served with French fries, $14

Fish and chips: Two fillets of beer battered Atlantic cod with Great Lakes Conways Irish Ale served with French fries and cole slaw, $16

Irish Car bomb cupcake: Guinness chocolate cake, Jameson chocolate ganache and Irish cream frosting, $6.50

“We run a traditional Irish menu for SPD every year since we opened on Nov. 11, 2011 (11/11/11). Jimmie is part Irish, his Mom was Margaret Sullivan,” said his wife and co-owner Sue Brandell.

The restaurant will be open on March 17 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are suggested.

Jimmie’s Ladder 11 is located at 936 Brown St., Dayton. For more information, call 937-424-1784.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

In Other News
1
TODAY: Restaurants roll out special dishes for Fat Tuesday
2
WHO DEY: Restaurants, bars roll out Super Bowl specials to celebrate...
3
Two new restaurants added to Restaurant Week
4
‘HAMILTON’ WEEK: Best places to eat and drink near Schuster Center
5
Three new restaurants participating in Winter Restaurant Week

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top