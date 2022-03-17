Here’s your perfect St. Patrick’s Day food stop between Dublin Pub and Flanagan’s

Shepherd’s Pie: Ground beef cooked with carrots, peas, corn, onion and celery topped with mashed potatoes swerved with a roll and side salad, $16

Guinness beef stew: Tender chunks of beef slowly cooked with potatoes, carrots, celery, onions and housemade Guinness gravy served with a roll and side salad, $16

Pub burger: 6 oz. Angus beef burger topped with Jameson Irish Whiskey bacon jam, Guinness carmelized onions and Dubliner cheddar cheese served with French fries, $14

Fish and chips: Two fillets of beer battered Atlantic cod with Great Lakes Conways Irish Ale served with French fries and cole slaw, $16

Irish Car bomb cupcake: Guinness chocolate cake, Jameson chocolate ganache and Irish cream frosting, $6.50

“We run a traditional Irish menu for SPD every year since we opened on Nov. 11, 2011 (11/11/11). Jimmie is part Irish, his Mom was Margaret Sullivan,” said his wife and co-owner Sue Brandell.

The restaurant will be open on March 17 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are suggested.

Jimmie’s Ladder 11 is located at 936 Brown St., Dayton. For more information, call 937-424-1784.

