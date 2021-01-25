JUST IN: ‘Cauliflower wings’ now available at Dayton-area Donatos Pizza restaurants

The wings, now available at the pizza chain’s 15 Dayton-area locations, are made using oven-roasted cauliflower florets that are served with a choice of four different dry rubs and three different sauces.

“We are thrilled about the addition of cauliflower wings to our menu,” Donatos CEO Tom Krouse said today, Jan. 25 in a release . “Plant-based foods are more in-demand now than ever, and our menu innovation team continues to develop great products to meet our customers’ needs.”