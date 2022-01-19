Lily’s launches pop-up steakhouse promotion

Starting this evening through Jan. 23, Lily’s in the Oregon District will be featuring a pop-up steakhouse.
The message from owner Emily Mendenhall that came out this week read, “our Executive Chef Don Warfe has had two leadership positions at steak houses and LOVES cooking steaks, so we decided to create a lil pop up steakhouse menu alongside our regular menu next week.”
Lil’s Steakhouse Pop Up Menu
Starters
• French Onion Soup with crouton and toasted provolone, $8
• Wedge salad with house made blue cheese dressing, topped with bacon crumbles, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese and green onion curls, $9
Entrées
• 10oz. Ribeye ($35) or 8oz. Filet Mignon ($37) grilled to temp with your choice of two steakhouse sides
Sides
• Loaded steakhouse baked potato (GF)
• Creamed Artichoke Spinach (GF)
• Jumbo Onion Rings
• Mac and Cheese
• Stewed Tomatoes (GF)
• Grilled Asparagus (GF)
Add ons• Sautéed mushrooms, $4
• Béarnaise, $3
• Cajun compound butter, $1
All specials are available for dine-in, carryout or delivery for up to five miles from the restaurant through its website, www.lilysdayton.com.
Wine pairings selected by Mendenhall will be featured as well as cocktail specials by Katie Mae. Housemade desserts and everything needed for a date night out or in are up for grabs. It will be a big couple of weeks for Lily’s with Oyster Fest returning from Jan. 26-Feb. 6.
The restaurant remains closed on Mondays and Tuesdays as a response to complications from COVID. Walk-ins are welcome, and reservations available at www.exploretock.com/lilys.
