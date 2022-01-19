Lily’s launches pop-up steakhouse promotion

• French Onion Soup with crouton and toasted provolone, $8

• Wedge salad with house made blue cheese dressing, topped with bacon crumbles, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese and green onion curls, $9

Entrées

• 10oz. Ribeye ($35) or 8oz. Filet Mignon ($37) grilled to temp with your choice of two steakhouse sides

Sides

• Loaded steakhouse baked potato (GF)

• Creamed Artichoke Spinach (GF)

• Jumbo Onion Rings

• Mac and Cheese

• Stewed Tomatoes (GF)

• Grilled Asparagus (GF)

Add ons• Sautéed mushrooms, $4

• Béarnaise, $3

• Cajun compound butter, $1

All specials are available for dine-in, carryout or delivery for up to five miles from the restaurant through its website, www.lilysdayton.com.

Caption Emily Mendenhall, general manager and owner of Lily’s Bistro, says one of the things that makes Lily’s unique is that they are not afraid to try new things. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED Caption Emily Mendenhall, general manager and owner of Lily’s Bistro, says one of the things that makes Lily’s unique is that they are not afraid to try new things. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED

Wine pairings selected by Mendenhall will be featured as well as cocktail specials by Katie Mae. Housemade desserts and everything needed for a date night out or in are up for grabs. It will be a big couple of weeks for Lily’s with Oyster Fest returning from Jan. 26-Feb. 6.

The restaurant remains closed on Mondays and Tuesdays as a response to complications from COVID. Walk-ins are welcome, and reservations available at www.exploretock.com/lilys.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.