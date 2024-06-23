LIST: Area’s summer festivals offer bounty of food flavors, experiences

The festival season in Ohio is already going strong, but as the summer lights up the temperatures aren’t the only things that will grow more intense. The options for things to occupy us also seems to expand.
A good festival is a community connector and speaks to the civic pride we have in our cities. They are a ticket to a celebration and an invite to make the most of the day and rejuvenate ourselves with the energy that they are imbued with.
There’s no doubt that the outdoor event schedule in Ohio is strong. In Dayton we are particularly lucky to be in such close proximity to large cities with Columbus and Cincinnati, which are both relatively short drives away. Each year I look to see not only what’s happening in Dayton when it comes to outdoor festivals, where often the food can be immensely satisfying, but also out of town to see what rises to the occasion.
Here is a list of summer festivals and events through the end of August that will have a food component or focus. These are all events where the food will be curated and the content presented will be electrified with the festival magic that this time of year always brings with it.
Because there are so many here, only the dates, description and website URL are included. If it’s of interest, you navigate to the website for the description of the event, any vendor lists they might have and other details you would need.
June 29: Pickle Fest, Dayton
https://dineoutdayton.com/events
July 3: Red, White and Brats, Columbus
July 4-6: Taps, Tastes and Tunes Festival, West Chester
www.westchesteroh.org/our-community/community-events
July 7-13: Montgomery County Fair, Dayton
July 12-13: Columbus Food Truck Festival
https://columbusfoodtruckfest.com
July 12-14: Cincinnati Celtic Festival, Cincinnati
July 13: Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest, Kettering
https://dineoutdayton.com/events
July 13: Bluebery Festival at Berryhill Farm, Xenia
July 13: Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest
www.yellowcabtavern.com/event-tickets
July 13: Cincy Blues Fest, Cincinnati
https://cincyblues.org/cincy-blues-fest
July 19-20: The Ohio Challenge, Middletown
July 19-21: Columbus Jazz and Rib Fest, Columbus
July 21-23: Cincy Soul: The Black Taste, Cincinnati
July 24: Pineapple Fest at Austin Landing, Miamisburg
https://dineoutdayton.com/events
July 24-Aug. 4: Ohio State Fair, Columbus
July 25-28 and Aug. 1-4: GoettaFest, Newport, Ky.
July 26-28: Dayton Celtic Festival, Dayton
https://daytoncelticfestival.com
July 26-28: Annie Oakley Festival, Greenville
https://www.annieoakleyfestival.org
July 26-28: Columbus Food and Wine Festival, Columbus
July 27: Dayton Burger Fest
www.yellowcabtavern.com/event-tickets
July 27-28: Cincy Soul: The Black Taste Food Fest, Cincinnati
https://www.cincysoulblacktaste.com
Aug. 3: Bacon Fest, Kettering
https://dineoutdayton.com/events
Aug. 3-4: Fulton Farms Sweetcorn Festival, Troy
https://fultonfarmsohio.com/events
Aug. 2-3: Lebanon Blues Festival, Lebanon
https://lebanonbluesfestival.com
Aug. 2-4: Dublin Irish Festival, Dublin
https://dublinirishfestival.org
Aug. 3: Down A River, Down A Beer, Piqua
Aug. 3: Small Farm & Food Fest, Dayton
metroparks.org/small-farm-food-fest/
July 26-28: Columbus African Festival, Columbus
Aug, 8-10: Tomato Festival, Columbus
Aug. 9-11: Germanfest Picnic, Dayton
Aug. 10: Art on the Lawn, Yellow Springs
www.facebook.com/ArtOnTheLawnYellowSprings
Aug. 10: Dayton BBQ Fest
https://www.yellowcabtavern.com/event-tickets
Aug. 10-11: Festival Latino, Columbus
Aug. 11: Art on the Commons, Kettering
www.playkettering.org/art-programs-events/art-on-the-commons
Aug. 16-17 North Market Ohio Wine Festival, Columbus
https://northmarket.org/events/wine-fest-at-north-market-bridge-park-2024
Aug. 17: Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition, Springfield
https://springfieldfoodtruck.com
Aug. 17: The Great American Beer Tasting, Dayton
www.milb.com/dayton/events/greatamericanbeertasting
Aug. 17: Columbus Food Truck Festival
https://columbusfoodtruckfest.com
Aug. 17-18: Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival, Fairborn
www.fairbornsweetcornfestival.org
Aug. 17-18: Dayton African American Cultural Festival, Dayton
Aug. 23-24: Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival, Clifton
https://villageofclifton.com/festival-information
Aug. 23-25: Germania Society Oktoberfest, Cincinnati
https://germaniasociety.com/oktoberfest
Aug. 23-25: The Lebanese Festival, Dayton
Aug. 24: Taco & Nacho Fest, Dayton
https://dineoutdayton.com/events
Aug. 24: ArtFest on Main, Springboro
Aug. 24: HAMILPALOOZA, Hamilton
www.hamilton-ohio.com/hamilpalooza
Aug. 24: ARTFest on Main, Springboro
Aug. 24-25: Columbus Fiery Foods Festival, Columbus
https://columbusfieryfoods.com
Aug. 24-25: Weekend of Fire, Fairfield
https://junglejims.com/calendar
Aug. 3-Sept. 2: Columbus Greek Festival
https://columbusgreekfestival.com
