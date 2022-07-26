dayton logo
X

Outback Steakhouse could be heading to Centerville

Combined ShapeCaption
The Centerville Planning Commission is meeting tonight to consider an application on behalf of Outback Steakhouse, to build a new restaurant.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top